6 children's books about non-traditional families under $20

Curl up with your little one and enjoy a story that may remind them of home.

Here are six under $20 that'll either connect them to a family that looks like theirs, or teach them about alternative households.

"My Mom's Wedding" by Eve Bunting. Ages 4-7.

Pinky, 7, is a child of divorce preparing to be the ring bearer for her mother's upcoming wedding. Pinky soon learns that it's OK to love both her dads in this positive story about acceptance. Available on ebay.com

"Do You Sing Twinkle?: A Story about Remarriage and New Family" by Sandra Levins. Ages 3-6.

"Do You Sing Twinkle?" is the story of a boy adjusting to remarriage and a blended family after his parents divorce. Available on amazon.com

"Mommy, Mama, and Me" by Leslea Newman. Ages 3-7.

"Mommy, Mama, and Me" shares the undeniable love between same-sex parents and their children. Available on buybuybaby.com

"Daddy, Papa and Me" by Leslea Newman. Ages 3-7.

Like "Mommy, Mama, and Me," this book shows a toddler spending the day and playing with its loving daddies. Available on buybuybaby.com

"Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born" by Jamie Lee Curtis. Ages 4 and up.

This heartwarming story by actress Jamie Lee Curtis is all about the love and celebration behind family and adoption. Available on buybuybaby.com

"Good Night Families" by Adam Gamble, Mark Jasper. Ages birth-3.

This board book celebrates the diversity of the modern family while teaching children about traditional and nontraditional families, including mixed races, foster care, grandparents, single parents, divorced parents, same-sex parents, step-siblings and half-siblings and more. Available on buybuybaby.com