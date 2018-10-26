The color that’s about to be everywhere and 5 chic ways to wear it

Get ready to break the oldest fashion rule in the book by wearing white long after Labor Day. The gleaming shade is everywhere and we love how it’s here just in time to brighten these gray, chilly days. You can make a sophisticated monochromatic statement by wearing it head-to-toe, or warm it by mixing in soft touches of ecru and camel. Whatever your mood, we’ve created looks to make your style the cream of the crop.

9-to-Fabulous

Stand out from the crowd in stunning bright white.



Style Hint: A monochrome look doesn’t have to be exactly matchy-matchy, especially with something as fluid as white. Feel free to wear stark white with off-white. When it’s time to mix in color anything goes from black patent loafers to red booties.



H&M, Jacket

Price: $49.99

hm.com



HM

H&M, Wide-Cut Pants With Buttons

Price: $39.99

hm.com



HM

On-the-Go Cozy

How sophisticated does snuggly.



Style Hint: Elevate everyday staples by adding two of fall’s biggest trends: a chunky cable knit and pointy booties. The sweater is warm enough to double as a coat (looks great belted too) and fans rave that these boots are comfy enough to walk for miles.



Ailla, Ivory Cable Knit Cardigan

Price: $105

pixiemarket.com



Pixie Market

A New Day, Dominique Pointed Kitten Heel Wide Width Booties

Price: $34.99

target.com



Target

Dessy Saturday Night

Put down the LBD and consider something far more unexpected for a night out: a supple knit with a flowing party skirt.



Style Hint: If you’re doing dinner and drinks all you need to add is a great pair of bold hoops and you’re good to go. If there’s a chance of going dancing, slip a white satin camisole or a tee under your sweater so you can wear that on the dance floor instead of the chunkier (heavier) knit.



Tularosa, Jen Sweater

Price: $158

revolve.com



Revolve

For Love of Lemons, Romy Tiered Maxi Skirt

Price: $167

revolve.com



Revolve

Casual Date Night

How to do date night without trying too hard: Seamless white.



Style Hint: Edgy cuts make simple pieces feel sexy in white. The blouse is cropped and looks best with high-waisted jeans. Pair it with V-cut pumps that are more modern than round-toe heels. Plus, they are comfortable enough to let your date walk you home.



Mango, Satin Crop Blouse

Price: $59.99

mango.com



Mango

Vagabond Shoemakers, Eve Pump

Price: $139.95

nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Chic Jetsetting

Set off for a first-class adventure in comfort in a sleek and stretchy knit.



Style Hint: The fashion antidote to traveling in yoga pants: Knit sets. They are just as relaxed and forgiving (especially in cramped planes) but look much more pulled together. Add a roomy tote (that’s reversible!) and let your confidence take flight.



Free People, All Eyes On You Set

Price: $128

freepeople.com



Free People

Free People, Slouchy Vegan Tote

Price: $68

freepeople.com

