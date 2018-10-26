The color that’s about to be everywhere and 5 chic ways to wear it

Get ready to break the oldest fashion rule in the book by wearing white long after Labor Day. The gleaming shade is everywhere and we love how it’s here just in time to brighten these gray, chilly days. You can make a sophisticated monochromatic statement by wearing it head-to-toe, or warm it by mixing in soft touches of ecru and camel. Whatever your mood, we’ve created looks to make your style the cream of the crop.
9-to-Fabulous
Stand out from the crowd in stunning bright white.
Style Hint: A monochrome look doesn’t have to be exactly matchy-matchy, especially with something as fluid as white. Feel free to wear stark white with off-white. When it’s time to mix in color anything goes from black patent loafers to red booties.
H&M, Jacket
Price: $49.99
hm.com
H&M, Wide-Cut Pants With Buttons
Price: $39.99
hm.com
On-the-Go Cozy
How sophisticated does snuggly.
Style Hint: Elevate everyday staples by adding two of fall’s biggest trends: a chunky cable knit and pointy booties. The sweater is warm enough to double as a coat (looks great belted too) and fans rave that these boots are comfy enough to walk for miles.
Ailla, Ivory Cable Knit Cardigan
Price: $105
pixiemarket.com
A New Day, Dominique Pointed Kitten Heel Wide Width Booties
Price: $34.99
target.com
Dessy Saturday Night
Put down the LBD and consider something far more unexpected for a night out: a supple knit with a flowing party skirt.
Style Hint: If you’re doing dinner and drinks all you need to add is a great pair of bold hoops and you’re good to go. If there’s a chance of going dancing, slip a white satin camisole or a tee under your sweater so you can wear that on the dance floor instead of the chunkier (heavier) knit.
Tularosa, Jen Sweater
Price: $158
revolve.com
For Love of Lemons, Romy Tiered Maxi Skirt
Price: $167
revolve.com
Casual Date Night
How to do date night without trying too hard: Seamless white.
Style Hint: Edgy cuts make simple pieces feel sexy in white. The blouse is cropped and looks best with high-waisted jeans. Pair it with V-cut pumps that are more modern than round-toe heels. Plus, they are comfortable enough to let your date walk you home.
Mango, Satin Crop Blouse
Price: $59.99
mango.com
Vagabond Shoemakers, Eve Pump
Price: $139.95
nordstrom.com
Chic Jetsetting
Set off for a first-class adventure in comfort in a sleek and stretchy knit.
Style Hint: The fashion antidote to traveling in yoga pants: Knit sets. They are just as relaxed and forgiving (especially in cramped planes) but look much more pulled together. Add a roomy tote (that’s reversible!) and let your confidence take flight.
Free People, All Eyes On You Set
Price: $128
freepeople.com
Free People, Slouchy Vegan Tote
Price: $68
freepeople.com