Cyber Monday sales: All the best deals and how to save big

Missed your favorite store's sale on Black Friday? Don't worry: prices will still be low -- and in some cases, even lower -- on Cyber Monday.

More than a decade ago, the day was established to encourage consumers to shop online. Since then, it's become one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year.

With prices especially low for electronics and gadgets, it could be the perfect opportunity to buy your holiday gifts (or something for yourself).

Here are some of the day's best deals. We'll be updating this list regularly, so check back often!

Cyber Monday

Amazon: Amazon will continue to cut prices across categories for Cyber Monday. A few of those deals include Bose Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones for $50 off, up to 30 percent off All-Clad cookware sets, and up to 30 percent off Legos.

ASOS: From Nov. 22-27, ASOS will offer 25 percent off all purchases with the code EPIC25.

Baggu: Everything on the site is 20 percent off, plus 25 percent off orders over $50, and 30 percent off orders over $100.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer offers free shipping until Dec. 25. Deals include markdowns on Apple products, Samsung TVs and at least $70 off XBox One and PS4 consoles. Plus, get a free $100 or $150 gift card with any qualifying electronics purchase.

Chicco: The entire site is 20 percent off.

Claire's: Claire's will mark down many items in the store by 50 percent.

Dell: Dell will offer doorbusters from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, including the Inspiron 14 3000 for just $129.99.

JCPenney: In addition to deals across departments, expect an extra 30 percent off purchases of $100 or more, and an extra 25 percent off purchases less than $100.

Kiehl’s: Get your choice of five deluxe samples, a clear travel bag, and a full-size Ultra Facial Cleanser with a purchase of $60 or more. If you spend $75, you'll get a Kiehl’s x Andrew Bannecker holiday tote.

Kohl's: Until Wednesday, Nov. 28, take 20 percent off your purchase with the code 20SAVINGS. Some exclusions apply.

Lowe's: Expect to save up to 40 percent off appliances and up to 50 percent off tools until Nov. 29. Doorbusters include $90 off a Char-Broil Advantage three-burner gas grill, $99 off a V6 and Boat handheld vacuum, and a $10 gift card with any purchase of a fresh-cut Christmas tree starting at $34.98.

Macy's: Expect discounts across all departments, including an extra 10 to 20 percent off select categories with the code CYBER. Free shipping will apply to purchases of $25 or more, and a gift with purchase is available for $5 for anyone who spends at least $50.

NewEgg: NewEgg is offering added discounts on laptops, TVs and more.

Nordstrom: Select items across all categories are 60 percent off until Monday Nov. 26. One rare deal being offered is the Sonos One voice-controlled smart speaker system for $174, $25 off the original price. The One speaker also has Alexa built in.

Office Depot: Bigger ticket items including laptops, printers and office furniture will be marked down until Tuesday, as will less expensive office supplies. Plus, there will be free shipping on qualifying purchases of $35 or more, and a free Google Home with qualifying purchases of $150 or more. (Exclusions apply for the Google Home deal.)

Old Navy: Old Navy is offering 50 percent off everything, with no exclusions, and a sock gift with purchase. Card members will also receive free shipping.

Puma: The athletic company will be offering 30 percent Off at PUMA.com with the code PUMAMONDAY, though some exclusions apply. There will also be an extra 10 percent off sale footwear with the code CYBERSHOES and an added 15 percent off sale apparel with the code CYBERLOOKS. Hoping to head to the outlet? The whole store will be 40 percent off.

Staples: Staples has cut prices on tech, office furniture and so much more.

Target: In addition to week-long discounts, including $250 off the iRobot Roombo 960, $100 off the Philips Analog 4 qt. Air Fryer and $79.99 off the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights, Target is offering daily deals too. On Monday, that includes buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids, as well as an extra 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items. Best of all? There will be free two-day shipping until Dec. 22.

Ted Baker: Fans of the clothing designer can get 30 percent off online from Nov. 22-26 and shop the sale in store from Nov. 23-26.

UltaBeauty: From Sunday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 3 a.m. EST, there be discounts on designer makeup, free shipping for purchases over $35, and a free 22-piece beauty bag for all purchases of at least $75. Plus, get $10 off qualifying purchases of at least $50 with the code CYBERMON18 and a $20 eReward card for every $100 online purchase of gift cards.

Walmart: Walmart will continue to offer sales beginning on Cyber Monday, including a Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and a Polaroid 50" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for more than $200 off each, a Nintendo Switch console with Mario + Rabbits Kingdom Battle game for $299, and a Bounce Pro trampoline and swing for $124.99.

Wayfair: Beginning Nov. 16 and ending at the end of the month, Wayfair is offering up to 80 percent off on rugs, up to 75 percent off on furniture, mattresses and small appliances, and up to 60 percent off nursery furniture, storage and organization units and kids' play sets.

Zappos: From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, select styles will be marked down by 25 percent.