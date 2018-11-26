Cyber Monday travel deals 2018

If a 2019 vacation is on your wish list, Cyber Monday may be a great time to shop for deals. From hotels to airfare to all-inclusive vacations, there's no excuse for paying full price for your next getaway.

For example: Destination Resorts is offering up to 40 percent off hotels and condos around North America, including Vail, New Orleans and Maui.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is offering a buy one, get one 60 percent off deal. Princess is offering up to $900 in savings per stateroom.

As for flights, don't pay full price. Spirit, Frontier and Southwest all have offers out today.

Here are a few more great deals to check out this Cyber Monday.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Here are a few of our faves:

Expedia's Cyber Monday Sale

Price: Up to 50 percent off flights, 75 percent off hotels online.

Expedia's sale starts today at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. On Cyber Monday, coupons for hotel discounts plus $100 off coupons for flights are advertised. Customers can save on select hotel bookings and package deals to destinations such as Orlando, Los Angeles, Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, San Diego, Miami, Las Vegas and more.

IHG Hotels

Price: Minimum of 25 percent off room rates.

InterContinental Hotels Group promises "at least 25 percent off IHG hotels." Familiar names that are part of the IHG portfolio include InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo and Crowne Plaza. Book by Nov. 30 and stay at participating U.S. hotels before March 31, 2019.

Cheap Caribbean

Price: Up to $150 off vacations.

Cheap Caribbean's Cyber Monday sale advertises an extra $100 off five- and six-night vacations with code CYBER100 or an extra $150 off seven night vacations or longer with code CYBER150. Enter Code at Checkout. Valid for travel through 12/22/2019. Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, Los Cabos, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos and many more are all on sale.

Caesars Entertainment Hotel Sale

Price: Rooms from $27 per night.

Caesars Entertainment hotel rooms are all on sale, so take advantage of these Cyber Monday rates. Book on Cyber Monday for up to 40 percent off hotel rates. Blackout dates may apply. Las Vegas hotels in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio include Caesars, Harrah's, Paris, Bally's, Planet Holloywood and Nobu Hotels.

BookIt.com's Cyber Monday Sale

Price: $300 off and triple coupons.

BookIt.com This Cyber Monday sale advertises up to $300 off coupon codes for all-inclusive vacations. Cancun, Jamaica, Aruba and many more are on deep discount.