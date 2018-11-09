This Disney Princess subscription box is perfect for your princess-in-training

ShopDisney has a new special delivery for your princess-in-training: the Disney Princess Enchanted Collection Subscription box.

Each box includes inspirational goodies like an authentic Disney Store costume dress, read-along book with CD, a letter from a Disney princess, special activities that inspire imaginative play and teach Princess qualities like bravery and kindness, and more.

Every other month, customers will receive a new box that is dedicated to a different princess: Belle, Moana, Ariel, Jasmine, Aurora, and Cinderella.

The Deluxe Box, which is valued at $100, can be bought for as low as $74.99 with a one-year subscription. The Basic Box, valued at $65, can be bought for as low as $49.99 per box with a one-year subscription.

The Disney Princess Enchanted Collection subscription box is designed for kids ages 2-8.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.