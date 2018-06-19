Disney and the shoe company TOMS have released a Cinderella-inspired collection so you can dress like a real-life princess!

The collection honors the female artists who worked behind the scenes on classic Walt Disney films by bringing never-before-seen sketches from Disney's former all-female Ink and Paint Department to life.

The Cinderella collection is the first of a series of Disney x TOMS collections, with Sleeping Beauty and Snow White collections to follow in July and August.

The collection features shoes and glasses that come in both women’s and children's sizes.

As is the case with all TOMS products, for every pair of shoes you buy, a new pair will be donated to a child in need. The brand has already donated more than 75 million pairs of shoes to children in need around the world.

So go ahead, Cinderelly, and buy some of these goodies! Because these modern-day glass slippers were inspired by real women who broke the glass ceiling!

These Disney and TOMS sunglasses feature Cinderella’s best friends Jaq and Gus and are selling for $179.95. They come with 100% UVA/UVB protection and a case and cleaning cloth.

These Disney and TOMS taupe Gus and Jaq women’s lace-up sneakers are selling for $69.95. They come in a caramel color and look as comfy as they are cute!

These Disney and TOMS taupe Gus and Jaq women’s slip on shoes are selling for $64.95. They’re the classic TOMS shoes printed with real archival sketches of Gus and Jaq.

These Disney and TOMS Blue Cinderella women’s shoes are selling for $64.95. They’re the classic TOMS shoes printed with real archival sketches of Cinderella in various different dresses!

These Disney and TOMS Cinderella Glass Slipper slip-on shoes are selling for $74.95 and are the modern-day version of the glass slipper. So now you can rock comfortable shoes when running around a ball at midnight!

These Disney and TOMS Gus and Jaq slip on shoes are selling for $74.95. They feature sketches of Gus and Jaq collecting sewing items presumably to help make Cinderella’s dress for the ball!

The collection also has kid’s shoes and sunglasses for that little Disney fan in your life.

So channel your inner child and Disney-fy your shoe game while championing the working women who brought our dreams to life on screen!

