Duchess Meghan steps out in pink, cream shades: Shop the look

Jul 4, 2018, 4:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is seen during Trooping The Colour 2018, June 9, 2018, in London.PlayGustavo Valiente/i-Images via ZUMA Press
Meghan Markle made a bold splash into Britain’s royal family when she wed Prince Harry in May.

Now that she is a royal, she is choosing to go neutral when it comes to her fashion choices.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.Neil Hall/Pool via EPA/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Sussex, 36, has worn shades of either cream or blush at each of her five public engagements since her May 19 wedding.

For her very first post-wedding appearance, Meghan wore a rose wool-crepe dress by Goat.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple, in London, May 22, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
At her first Trooping the Colour appearance, Meghan went bold in an off-the-shoulder suit by Carolina Herrera, but the color of the suit was pale pink.

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018, June 9, 2018, in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
For the Queen’s Young Leader Awards at Buckingham Palace, Meghan again wore a light pink dress by Prada.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queens Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, June 26, 2018.John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP
She chose a cream Givenchy dress for her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth and a cream shirt dress, also by Givenchy, for the Royal Ascot.

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II laugh during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, June 14, 2018, in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
PHOTO: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, June 19, 2018, in Ascot, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The pink and cream style choices -- which some fashion watchers have speculated are part of a new fashion strategy for the Duchess -- are also perfect for summer.

Here are five dresses to try in Meghan's signature shades.

Popover midi dress by Vince Camuto

PHOTO: The Popover Midi Dress by Vince Camuto for $168.Nordstrom
The Popover Midi Dress by Vince Camuto for $168.

Available at Nordstrom.com.

Bell-sleeve crepe shift dress by Eliza J

PHOTO: The Bell Sleeve Crepe Shift Dress by Eliza J on sale for $82.80.Nordstrom
The Bell Sleeve Crepe Shift Dress by Eliza J on sale for $82.80.

Available at Nordstrom.com.

Lace detail crepe sheath dress by Maggy London

PHOTO: The Lace Detail Crepe Sheath Dress by Maggy London on sale for $88.80.Nordstrom
The Lace Detail Crepe Sheath Dress by Maggy London on sale for $88.80.

Available at Nordstrom.com.

Wrap dress by Lost Ink

PHOTO: The Wrap Dress by Lost Ink for $58.Nordstrom
The Wrap Dress by Lost Ink for $58.

Available at Nordstrom.com.

Ruffle trim midi dress by BP

PHOTO: The Ruffle Trim Midi Dress by BP for $49.Nordstrom
The Ruffle Trim Midi Dress by BP for $49.

Available at Nordstrom.com.

