Duchess Meghan steps out in pink, cream shades: Shop the look

Meghan Markle made a bold splash into Britain’s royal family when she wed Prince Harry in May.

Now that she is a royal, she is choosing to go neutral when it comes to her fashion choices.

Neil Hall/Pool via EPA/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex, 36, has worn shades of either cream or blush at each of her five public engagements since her May 19 wedding.

For her very first post-wedding appearance, Meghan wore a rose wool-crepe dress by Goat.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

At her first Trooping the Colour appearance, Meghan went bold in an off-the-shoulder suit by Carolina Herrera, but the color of the suit was pale pink.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

For the Queen’s Young Leader Awards at Buckingham Palace, Meghan again wore a light pink dress by Prada.

John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP

She chose a cream Givenchy dress for her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth and a cream shirt dress, also by Givenchy, for the Royal Ascot.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The pink and cream style choices -- which some fashion watchers have speculated are part of a new fashion strategy for the Duchess -- are also perfect for summer.

Here are five dresses to try in Meghan's signature shades.

