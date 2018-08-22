Step aside Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, because Disney’s first full-length movie princess, Snow White, is the new star of Disney and TOMS latest collaboration.

The two companies have teamed up again to release a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collection featuring never-before-seen sketches from Disney's all-female Ink and Paint Department. These women worked behind the scenes on “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” ”Sleeping Beauty" and other animated classics from the mid-1930s to 1959.

The collection is the final in a trio of collections honoring the female artists, with Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella shoes already on sale.

For every pair of shoes you buy from TOMS, a new pair will be donated to a child in need. The brand has already donated more than 75 million pairs of shoes to children around the world.

Shoe prices range from $64.95-$75 for women and $49-$59 for kids.

So go ahead and buy a pair of these sneaks that are fit for a princess!

