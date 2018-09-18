'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on beauty bestsellers to pamper yourself this fall

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products to pamper yourself with this fall, from luxe skincare masks to hydrating serums and more.

The deals start are up to 54 percent off, and many also include free shipping.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

ABC News

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

DOUBLE DARE: Face Masks & Hairbands

Original: $8 to $60

GMA Deal: $4 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-doubledare.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Double Dare

Double Dare’s OMG! Masks are designed for an easy, mess-free experience to leave you feeling fabulous. Each mask is formulated to reveal and revive your most beautiful skin. Choose Honey Milk Dual Care, Jet Set Hydration and Peeling Gel, which helps eliminate the build-up of impurities and debris in the pores. Mega HairBands are great for keeping hair away from skin when applying skincare, makeup or cleansing. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

Perricone MD: Skincare

Original: $98 to $179

GMA Deal: $49 to $89.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-51% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-peepers.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Perricone MD

Unlock the secrets to healthy aging with Perricone MD’s revolutionary skincare products, formulated with award-winning sciences that deliver dramatic results. Essential FX is a new collection from Perricone MD, featuring a new set of ingredients that they call “Vitamin F Blend,” which includes flaxseed, chia seed and macadamia seed oils to restore suppleness and create a healthy glow by intensely moisturizing and improving skin’s moisture barrier. Six options in serums, eye cream, and moisturizers. Free shipping!

Skinny & Co: Coconut Oil Face & Body Products

Original: $6 to $25

GMA Deal: $3 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-skinnyandcompany.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Skinny & Co: Coconut Oil Face & Body Products

Skinny & Co products hydrate, repair and protect your skin with just five ingredients or less and contain 100% coconut oil. From picking the coconuts to processing them in-house, Skinny & Co never uses synthetic ingredients or scents. This assortment of face and body products includes Cleaning Balm, a one-step makeup remover; Body Melt to rejuvenate and restore dry and sensitive skin; Body and Facial Scrub to gently exfoliate; Coconut Oil for hair, face and body; and Lip Balm Tube to lock in moisture to help reduce fine lines around the sensitive lip area. Shipping is $5 or free for orders over $39.

Patchology: BreakOut Box, Masques, Serums & Cleansing Wipes

Original: $15 to $60

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $30 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-patchology.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Patchology

Treat your skin to serious pampering with these quick, at-home treatments. Just launched, Patchology’s new BreakOut Box, a 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit that contains 24 salicylic acid dots, 24 hydrocolloid dots and 3 nose strips. Ten other options include popular face masques to hydrate, illuminate and soothe. Relax and refresh your skin at the same time. Limit 3 units per order. Free shipping!

Setz: Individual Blotter Packs

Original: $12 to $35

GMA Deal: $6 to $16

50%-54% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-setzbeauty.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Setz

Set and reset your makeup throughout the day and say goodbye to oil and shine. An alternative to blotting paper, Setz’s specially designed applicator helps absorb excess oil without disrupting makeup. Pre-loaded with translucent powder, Setz is formulated to mattify and set makeup flawlessly. Select from a 15-pack or a 45-pack. Shipping is $2.50.

Maelys Cosmetics: B-Tight Instant Firm & Lift Butt Mask

Original: $69

GMA Deal: $34.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/18/18

www.gma-maelys.com



(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Maelys Cosmetics

B-Tight provides a little bit of beauty for your booty. Loved this month by Khloe Kardashian, B-Tight is designed to instantly firm and lift while fighting fat cells and reducing the appearance of cellulite over a 28-day period. Apply a generous layer and massage into the skin until its fully absorbed. B-Tight’s unique components of Pink PepperSlim and caffeine extract is designed to work together to improve the blood circulation. The mask can be used up to twice a day. Free shipping!

Find all of Tory's “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.