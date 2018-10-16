'GMA Day' Deals and Steals: Big discounts on fall fashion favorites

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" for on-trend fashion essentials for fall, from stylish denim to ultra-flattering tees.

The deals start at just $10 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Warp + Weft: Assorted Denim

Original: $98

GMA Deal: $49 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 10/16/18

gma-warpweftworld.com



Warp-Weft

Warp + Weft’s mission is to make sustainable, premium quality denim for every body at an affordable price. Designed to flatter your figure and smooth your curves, this assortment is size inclusive, ranging from 00 to 24. From straight leg and skinny to legging and wide leg, there are a variety of styles and washes to choose from. Free shipping!

skinnytees: Seamless Tanks, Long Sleeves & Cardigans

Original: $34 to $64

GMA Deal: $13 to $32

50%-64% savings

Valid: 10/16/18

gma-skinnytees.com



Skinny-tees

skinnytees are a comfortable, closet staple to take you from season to season. The super soft material is stretchy, retains its shape and stays put. It's the perfect mix of nylon and spandex in a longer length so they don't roll up when worn. There are dozens of options to choose from which include camis, V-neck tanks, long sleeves, and cardigans. Missy and plus sizes are available. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

JBU by Jambu: Duck Shoes

Original: $50 to $69

GMA Deal: $25 to $34.50

50% savings

Valid: 10/16/18 gma-jbubyjambu.com



Jambu

Keep your feet dry and comfortable with water-repellent faux suede and rubber duck shoes. Featuring a memory foam foot bed, faux fur lining, and an all-terrain traction grip, there are slip-on and boot styles available for women, ranging from sizes 6 to 10. There is also an option for men, which includes sizes 8 to 13. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $45.

marlyn schiff: Earrings and Necklaces

Original: $58 to $72

GMA Deal: $20 to $24

62%-69% savings

Valid: 10/16/18

gma-marlynschiff.com



Maryln Schiff

Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of sparkling earrings and necklaces from marlyn schiff. Featuring crystal beads and rainbow color stones, this assortment of eye-catching jewelry includes hematite, silver tone and gold tone metal. Mix and match or coordinate with the same style earring and necklace to complete your look. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $80.

EmiJay: Hair Accessories

Original: $25 to $40

GMA Deal: $10 to $20 per set

50%-60% savings

Valid: 10/16/18

gma-emijay.com



Emi-jay

EmiJay was created by teen entrepreneurs who were inspired by an obsession for hair accessories. EmiJay’s accessories won’t dent or damage hair and they also double as a bracelet. Choose from a variety of styles: neoprene, velvet, glitter, crystal bead and scrunchies. All sold in sets, ranging from 2 to 16 pieces, depending on the set that you choose. Shipping is $2.50 or free for orders over $75.

SKINFORUM: Skincare Sets

Original: $20 to $40

GMA Deal: $10 to $20 per set + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 10/16/18

http://gma-skinforum.com



Skinforum

SKINFORUM’s skincare sets provide fun and effective skincare solutions for all skin types and concerns. Paraben and cruelty-free, this assortment of sets includes botanical sheet masks, collagen gloves and socks, foil masks and for eyes and lips, men’s facial kit, peeling pads and modeling gel masks, which transforms from a gel-like substance to a rubbery mask that seals deep moisture within. Free shipping!

