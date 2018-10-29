'GMA Day' Deals and Steals: Exclusive discounts on everything DIY

Get your DIY on!

Tory Johnson has exclusive Deals & Steals for "GMA Day" viewers on everything for your next DIY project.

Score big savings on a Cricut cutting machine, knitting kits, chalkboard home decor kits, crafting pens, lighting designed for crafting and DIY baking kits. It's all 50 percent off!

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Cricut: Cricut Maker or Craft Bundle

Original: $160 to $399

GMA Deal: $80 to $199

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-cricut.com



Cricut

Cricut Maker is the ultimate cutting machine. It's fast, precise and can cut on an extensive range of materials from paper stock, card stock, felt, leather, chipboard and balsa wood. The Cricut Maker will sync with your phone or computer so you can have access to Cricut's Design Space, where you can pick from thousands of projects including t-shirts, cards, signs, home décor, fashion embellishments and more. Whether you're a first-time crafter or an expert, you can easily bring out your creative best. Crafters love it so much that it was named Michael's Product of the Year. The Craft Bundle is also available, which includes all of the essential tools and materials to get you started. Shipping is $4.95.

Loopy Mango: Knitting Kits & Accessories

Original: $28 to $198

GMA Deal: $14 to $99

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-loopymango.com



Mango

Loopy Mango's simple and classic designs are great for the modern day knitter. Easy and fast, these DIY kits are beginner friendly. All of Loopy Mango's yarns are made with 100% soft natural fiber; either superfine merino wool or pima cotton. There are 12 options which include DIY kits to make a beanie, beret, fringe shawl and mohair wrap. Big loop yarn and knitting needles are also available. Shipping starts at $6.95, depending on the size of your order.

Chalk Couture: DIY Home Décor Project Collection

Original: $101

GMA Deal: $49

51% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-chalkcouture.com



Chalk Couture

Design your own home décor and accents in just minutes. Chalk Couture makes it easy to create custom art pieces that will make your home a happy masterpiece. This collection includes a Couture Boutique framed board, Chalkology Paste, which can be used on nonporous surfaces, multi-tool for detailing your artwork, squeegee for removing the Chalkology Paste and Chalk Transfers. A how-to guide is also included, which provides instructions for creating and caring for projects. Limit 1 unit per order. Shipping is $7.95.

Tombow: Assorted Pens

Original: $9 to $27

GMA Deal: $4.50 to $13.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-tombowusa.com



Tombow

Make your next project pop. Tombow's art markers are ideal for any type of crafter -- whether you're interested in hand lettering, planning, journaling, scrapbooking or card making. What's special about Tombow markers are the dual tips, which allow them to be used for multiple functions. They have a brush tip on one side and a fine tip on the other. Free shipping!

OttLite: Assorted Lighting

Original: $50 to $80

GMA Deal: $25 to $40

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-ottlite.com



OttLite

OttLite lighting provides natural daylight illumination that is great for crafters to see every color and detail with reduced eyestrain and glare. Change your brightness settings and see every fine detail, stitch and instruction with ease with desk and clip-on options. Four models include options that charge phones and tablets, include storage compartments and a magnifier. Shipping is $9.95 or free for orders over $50.

Red Velvet NYC: DIY Baking Kits

Original: $40 to $46

GMA Deal: $20 to $23

50% savings

Valid: 10/29/18

gma-redvelvetnyc.com



Red Velvet NYC

Bake a delicious homemade dessert with ease with Red Velvet NYC. Founded by sisters in Brooklyn, Red Velvet NYC's baking kits have everything you need to bake a gourmet treat. Each high-end ingredient is pre-measured for ease of use. All you need to add are eggs or heavy cream -- depending on the kit you choose. Three options: Flourless Chocolate Pecan Cookies, Chocolate Truffles or Pumpkin Cake with Toasted Pecans. These baking kits are fun for the whole family to do together. Shipping is $4.99.

