'GMA Day' Deals and Steals: Exclusive discounts on gifts for $20 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" for "GMA Day" viewers on holiday gifts for $20 and under.

Score big savings on everything from nail and beauty products to smart vases, portable wine cup, a reed diffuser set and more.

The deals start at $5 and they are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Plus, get an exclusive Daily Deal online daily from Tory! Through December 13, you can find a new deal here every day, Monday to Thursday. So, bookmark this page and check back!

GOVERRE: Portable Wine Cup

Original: $24

GMA Deal: $12

50% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

gma-goverre.com



GOVERRE is the "adult sippy cup." Made of real glass to preserve the integrity of the taste of the wine, GOVERRE holds 17 oz of wine and features a drink-through lid and a silicone sleeve, which prevents heat transfer and provides a no-slip grip. GOVERRE is dishwasher safe. Choose from 12 vibrant colors. Shipping is $5.95.

butter LONDON: Cosmetics & Nail Lacquer

Original: $12 to $36

GMA Deal: $6 to $18

50% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

gma-butterlondon.com



From your lips to your tips, butter LONDON has you covered. butter LONDON offers good-for-you nail and color products that are formulated with safe and skin pampering ingredients. This assortment offer a range of cosmetics and nail lacquer including Blush Gelée, Anti-Aging Shadow & Primer, Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil and sets, which are great for gifting. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $30.

FUNNYFISH: Smart Vases

Original: $35

GMA Deal: $17 + FREE SHIPPING

51% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

gma-funnyfish.com



Bring a piece of nature to your space, wherever that may be. This small vase has a magnet so you can display a flower or plant on any magnetic surface. The vase is made from quality hardwood, beech wood and sapele wood and comes with a clear tube to hold the flower or plant. It can also function as a diffuser by putting aroma oil and sticks inside. Free shipping!

Alio: Oil-Free Reed Diffuser Sets

Original: $18

GMA Deal: $9

50% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

gma-aliofresh.com



Alio is modern home air care without the use of oils or flame. This oil-free reed diffuser combines the luxury of home fragrance and the freshness of odor neutralization to bring you clean air care. The all-natural resin reeds are infused with a powerful odor neutralizing technology and subtle, custom blended fragrances that are steadily released into the air. Each set includes a vase and 15 diffuser reeds. The reeds last for 30-45 days. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $14.

Harper + Ari: Exfoliating Sugar Cubes, Bar Soap and Moisturizing Lotion

Original: $10 to $24

GMA Deal: $5 to $12

50% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

gma-harperari.com



Exfoliate and nourish your skin with a simple sugar cube. Sized perfectly for up to a few uses, each cube treats the entire body. Take the cube in the shower or bath and gently massage it over wet skin. Follow up with Harper + Ari’s Moisturizing Lotion, which is quick absorbing and ultra-hydrating. Delicious scents include Peach, Rosé, Gingerbread and Coconut, as well as a variety of holiday sets ready for gifting. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $38.

PackIt: Freezable Cooler Bags

Original: $16 to $30

GMA Deal: $8 to $15

50% savings

Valid: 11/6/18

packit-gma.com



Easily keep your beverages chilled without the use of ice packs. PackIt’s line of freezable cooler bags keep drinks cold for hours. The freezable gel is built right into the walls of the bag; simply put the bag in the freezer overnight and by morning, the walls will be frozen – no messy ice packs needed. The patented technology can make room temperature items cold. Six can, 12 can, single wine and double wine bags are available. There are additional styles also available online. Shipping is $4.99.

