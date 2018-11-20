'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on holiday gifts for the whole family

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on unique holiday gifts, from cozy beanbag chairs to karaoke machines, that are sure to be a big hit for everyone on your list this year.

The deals start at just $7 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

EllieO: Holiday Pajamas

Original: $39 to $5950% savings

Ellie-O

Cozy up this holiday season with matching pajamas for the family. Inspired by modern style and the classics, EllieO has babies, toddlers, kids and adults covered. Mix and match these comfortable pajamas, including onesies, two-pieces, pants, shorts and lounge shirt. Stay festive with colors that include solid red, green stripe, red gingham and green gingham. Sizes range from 6 months to adult 3XL. Free shipping!

Collage.com: Personalized Blankets, Pillowcases, Acrylic Prints & Ornaments

Original: $20 to $27065%-81% savings

Collage Product

Create one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family this holiday season. Choose your favorite photo memories and create your own Sherpa photo blanket, acrylic print or pillowcase. The super-soft Sherpa blanket measures 50 inches by 60 inches or 60 inches by 80 inches. The vibrant acrylic print comes in four sizes and has smooth, polished edges for a sleek look. Personalized your own pillowcases. Easily add photos from your phone, computer, Facebook or Instagram. Upon purchase, you’ll receive a voucher via email that can be redeemed until 11/20/19. Redeem your voucher by 12/6/18 to ensure delivery in time for Christmas. Free shipping!

Madd Capp Games: Animal Head-Shaped Jigsaw Puzzles

Original: $18 to $2550%-52% savings

Madd Capp

Challenging and fun, Madd Capp Puzzles are a great activity for friends and family to complete together. When fully assembled, the puzzles are poster size. Each vivid puzzle includes approximately 550 pieces. "Jr" puzzles are also available, which are approximately 100 pieces. Choose from 15 different animals, including elephant, moose, owl, wolf, horse and owl. Shipping starts at $8.99, depending on the size of your order.

The Singing Machine: Karaoke Machines & Bluetooth Speakers

Original: $20 to $10050% savings

The Singing Machine

Channel your inner musician, belt out tunes and bring your next party to life with karaoke fun. The Singing Machine takes the fun of traditional karaoke and turns it up a notch with its Bluetooth capabilities and synchronizing lights that flash with all of your favorite songs. There are options for kids, including a Bluetooth Microphone Speaker, which bring the joy of music and doubles as a night light. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

PhoneSoap: Phone Cleaner + Pads

Original: $7057% savings

Phone Soap

PhoneSoap is the two-in-one device that charges and cleans your phone at the same time. There are no harsh chemicals, liquid or heat as a UV-C light kills germs and disinfects the phone before you use it next. PhoneSoap will even fit the largest phones -- from iPhones to Androids. PhoneSoap has 2 charging ports and an acoustic audio amplifier, allowing you to hear alarms and notifications. Each PhoneSoap comes with a three-pack of Microfiber Pads. Shipping is $2.99.

CordaRoy’s: Convertible Beanbags

Original: $200 to $28050% savings

CordaRoys

Lounge or sleep in ultimate comfort with CordaRoy's. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, this assortment of beanbag chairs doubles as a chair and a bed in one. The high-quality, foam-filled chairs are great for sleepovers, dorms, family visits or lounging in front of the TV. Youth and full options are available in plush fur or micro fur. Free shipping!

