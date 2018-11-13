'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on Oprah's favorite things for $25 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on some of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things -- from must-have kitchen appliances to super cozy winter socks.

The deals start at just $3 and are all 50 percent off.

GMA

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com.

BLACK+DECKER: Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer

Original: $3050% savings

BLACK+DECKER

Oprah says, “Sure, most bakers own a mixer, but does it store its attachments in one sleek snap-on case? Fine… but is it violet? Not only am I saving cupboard space, I’m giving you the color purple! And other colors, too!”

The BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer provides better mixing compared to traditional wire beaters due to the unique design that mixes ingredients in all directions. The 250-watt motor runs at five speeds and its special turbo boost adds a power boost at every mixing speed to combine thick ingredients in no time. Designed for strength and durability, this mixing set includes two helix beaters, two dough hooks, one wire whisk and a snap-on storage case. Eight colors. Limit 2 units per order. Shipping is $4.99.

The Urban Agriculture Company: Organic Grow Kits

Original: $40 to $4550% savings

The Urban Agriculture Compan

Oprah says, “Y’all know I love a good tree. Plant the spruce seeds from this kit, watch them sprout into a little Charlie Brown Christmas twig of a thing, and then transplant it outside, where the sapling can grow big and strong – and be visited for years to come.”

Urban Agriculture’s Organic Grow Kits allow you to garden indoors for the holiday season. These kits simplify the process of gardening by providing you with everything needed for a fun and easy growing experience. Each kit comes with one pack of seeds, one bag of soil and one ceramic pot to grow the plant in. Red Amaryllis and White Bulb grow kits are also available. Shipping is $6.50 per item because of the weight.

Pudus: Boot Socks

Original: $16 to $2050% savings

Pudus

Oprah says, “Super-cushy Pudus slipper socks were a real crowd-pleaser when we wore them at my house last Christmas. Now we’ll give this year’s boot socks a try.”

Whether you are heading outdoors or simply lounging around the house, these ultra-soft boot socks will keep your feet toasty and looking stylish. The Pudus boot sock collection provides comfort at every step with its extra-soft interior. Featuring four colors in a lumberjack design, short and tall options are available for both kids (ages 4-7) and adults (women sizes 6-10). Shipping is $4.99.

K.Carroll Accessories: Harper Crossbody

Original: $2050% savings

K.Carroll Accessories

Oprah says, “Four RFID-protected card slots, two separate inside compartments, and a detachable crossbody strap, all in one cute little vegan leather bag, can mean only one thing: Gayle King, my purse-loving BFF, bought these for everybody she knows!”

Small but mighty, this crossbody bag is perfectly sized for phone, cash, cards, glasses and lipstick. Wear it as a crossbody or belt bag, this functional bag also has the ability to clip to your belt loop so you can go hands-free. The RFID protection is built into the card sleeves to protect your privacy. There are over 10 colors and patterns. Shipping is $5.99.

Three by Three Seattle: Watercolor Sets

Original: $6 to $3050% savings

Three by Three Seattle

Oprah says, “A little birdie named Adam Glassman told me watercolors are the new adult coloring books—and this spacious palette has compartments for paints, brushes, and paper canvases.”

Paint the day away with Three by Three. The new jOTBLOCK Watercolor Set includes thick, refillable watercolor paper, bright watercolor cakes, brushes and a palette. Supplies are kept close and organized in the compartments that are laser cut into the sturdy plywood base. In addition to the jOTBLOCK set, other supplies are also available including lined pads, party pen sets, drafting set and sketchpad. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $40.

RapidX: X5 Car Charger

Original: $2550% savings

RapidX

Oprah says, “Each of these X5 car chargers with an extra-long cord can simultaneously boost up five devices, from phones to tablets. Translation: Both front- and backseat drivers can get some juice without coming to blows.”

This car charger delivers fast charging speeds and supports up to five devices at once so the driver and passengers can keep the battery life fully charged. RapidX’s X5 gives power to the entire car with two USB ports for the front seat and three USB ports for the back seat, which clips right into the seat pocket. Shipping is $2 or free for orders over $35.