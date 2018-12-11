'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on hot holiday gifts for everyone on your list this year -- from cozy booties to stylish infinity scarves and more!

The deals start at just $4.50 and are all 50 percent off.

The Comfy: The Comfy + Comfy Feet Combo

Original: $60

GMA Deal: $30 per set

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18

gma-thecomfy.com



The Comfy

Blanket meets sweatshirt – The Comfy combines the warmth of a blanket and the comfort of a sweatshirt. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank with an investment from Barbara Corcoran, The Comfy is one-size-fits-many for a family to enjoy. Featuring a luxurious Sherpa material and a cozy hood, the Comfy covers you completely – you can put it over your legs so it can double as a blanket. Each Comfy comes with a pair of Comfy Feet, which are matching booties. Shipping $5.50.

SHOLDIT: Convertible Infinity Scarf with Pocket

Original: $40

GMA Deal: $20

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18

gma-sholdit.com



SHOLDIT

Remain hands-free and stylish on the-go with SHOLDIT. While running errands or traveling, SHOLDIT’s scarves have a carefully-placed zippered pocket so you can store your most important items: phone, money, credit cards, passport and keys. Featuring the new Love Spun collection, this infinity style can be worn a variety of ways. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $75.

Kopari Beauty: Coconut Powered Skincare

Original: $12 to $94

GMA Deal: $6 to $47

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18

gma-koparibeauty.com



Kopari Beauty

As seen in major retailers, Kopari is the beauty brand where every product starts with 100% organic coconut oil. Kopari makes clean coconut multitaskers that work hard to keep skin hydrated, healthy and glowing from head to toe. Sulfate free, paraben free, silicone free and phthalate free, this assortment of skincare includes multitaskers such as Coconut Cleansing Oil, Rose Toner, Face Cream and Coconut Melt. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $30.

Margot Elena Beauty: Bath, Body & Home Products

Original: $9 to $80

GMA Deal: $4.50 to $40

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18

gma-margotelena.com



Margot Elena Beauty

Margot Elena is the creator and designer of beloved global indie beauty brands Lollia, TokyoMilk, Love & Toast, Library of Flowers and The Cottage Greenhouse. Known for making beauty more beautiful, Margot Elena’s lovingly developed brand libraries overflow with luxuries that are balanced in design, fragrance and formulation. There are 20 options to choose from which include handcremes, candle, parfums and curated gift sets. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $65.

Blue Sky: Premium Planners

Original: $30 to $60

GMA Deal: $15 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18

gma-bluesky.com



Blue Sky products are pictured.

Blue Sky offers a variety of premium planners that help you maximize your time to get the most out of each day. This assortment of planners helps to organize your life and balance your time in your own unique style. Each planner features flexible daily, weekly and/or monthly formats with plenty of room for notes. Eight options. Shipping is $5.

The Popcorn Factory: Assorted Gift Sets

Original: $32 to $102

GMA Deal: $16 to $51

50% savings

Valid: 12/11/18 gma-thepopcornfactory.com



The Popcorn Factory

The Popcorn Factory’s impressive collection of popcorn-filled tins and towers are an easy, festive gift for anyone on your list. Known as the “popcorn authority,” The Popcorn Factory has been around for over 35 years. There are 10 tasty options to choose from which include premium popcorn and seasonal snacks. Shipping is $9.99.