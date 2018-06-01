'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have grill accessories, sunglasses and more

Fire up the grill and check out Tory Johnson's “Deals and Steals” on must-have products for summer.

Score big savings on everything from Omaha Steaks grilling packages to cutting boards, sunglasses and more.

The deals start at just $5 and all are at least 50 percent off!

Omaha Steaks: Grilling Packages

Original: $115 to $275

GMA Deal: $40 to $99

63%-66% savings

Valid: 6/1/18

gma-omahasteaks.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Omaha Steaks

Just in time for Father’s Day and grilling season, Omaha Steaks is the perfect gift for dad or your next BBQ. Founded in 1917, Omaha Steaks has been providing premium, all American grain fed-beef and gourmet foods. Four packages: variety of steaks, burgers, meatballs, sausages, franks, pork chops, chicken breasts, potatoes, vegetables and a dessert, depending on the option that you choose. Shipping is $3.99.

NOLA Boards: Cutting Boards & Tablet Holders

Original: $47 to $75

GMA Deal: $23.50 to $37.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/1/18

gma-nolaboards.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

NOLA Boards

Functional art and innovative designs for the kitchen, NOLA Boards is a woman owned business in New Orleans where all of their products are handcrafted with the finest heirloom quality. Each board is given different names based on Louisiana culinary and cultural traditions, such as the “Roux” cutting board, which is the base in many Creole and Cajun dishes. Each product is wrapped with twine like a present with a description of the woods used and cleaning instructions. Choose from two cutting boards or a tablet holder, which is great for holding your tech gadget as you refer to recipes. Shipping starts at $9, depending on the size of your order.

Torched Products: Wall Mounted Magnetic Bottle Opener

Original: $50

GMA Deal: $20

60% savings

Valid: 6/1/18

gma-torchedproducts.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Torched

A great gift for any beer lover. This is not only a bottle opener, it's also has a magnetic back so every cap gets caught, making a fun wall display. Made in America from solid wood, the holder features keyhole slots for easy hanging. Each bottle opener has the ability to hold over 100 caps. Choose from 3 “Dad” designed options – ideal for Father’s Day – or state-specific styles. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $35.

Foster Grant: Assorted Sunglasses

Original: $10 to $40

GMA Deal: $5 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 6/1/18

gma-fostergrant.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Foster Grant

Found in major retailers, Foster Grant has been around since 1929 with its large selection of fashionable and affordable sunglasses. Featuring scratch-resistant lenses, there’s a variety of styles and sizes for the whole family including mirrored and polarized lenses. Every lightweight, durable pair of Foster Grant sunglasses is equipped with MaxBlock 100% UVA-UVB protection. Shipping is $3 or free for orders over $15.

