'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have items for fall, 'Discover the Deal' box

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products for fall, from stylish bags for football games to jewelry, bath accessories and more.

Today’s “Deals and Steals” also include the “Discover the Deal Box,” 10 items curated by Tory from top lifestyle, beauty and wellness brands.

The deals start at just $3 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

Discover the Deal Box

$36.99 + Free Shipping

Valid: 9/13/18

discoverthedealbox.com



We love trying new stuff. In that spirit, this box contains 10 thoughtfully-chosen items for you to test and experience with delight. Enjoy a mix of deluxe samples and full size items from 10 great brands. Among the highlights: full-size dr Brandt Skincare PoreDermabrasion ($58 retail); Erin Condren gratitude journal and sticker sheet ($12 retail); and full-size TokyoMilk by Margot Elena Gin & Rosewater No. 12 Parfum ($30 retail), plus seven other assorted items. Available for a limited time in limited quantities. Free shipping!

PurseN: GameDay Bags

Original: $42 to $54

GMA Deal: $21 to $27

50% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

gma-pursen.net

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

PurseN created new, stylish, stadium-approved GameDay Bags, which comply with NFL and SEC size regulations, making security a breeze with the clear designs. Choose the football-shaped Touchdown Bag or assorted messenger styles. The interior has a phone-friendly pocket and a matching coin purse. Shipping is $7.99.

ALEX AND ANI: Bangles & Earrings

Original: $28 to $58

GMA Deal: $12 to $23

57%-60% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

gma.alexandani.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

ALEX AND ANI proudly designs and crafts its jewelry in America and each piece is made with love from eco-conscious, recycled materials. Each piece from this collection of bangles, cuffs and earrings has a meaning. Choose from Rafaelian Silver or Rafaelian Gold in a variety of styles including Healing love, Fortune’s Favor, Evil Eye, Feather and Birth Month. Each piece comes with a keepsake meaning card. Shipping is $2.95.

Michael Todd Beauty: Facial Devices

Original: $79 to $119

GMA Deal: $39.50 to $59.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

gma-michaeltoddbeauty.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Add to your everyday skincare routine with facial devices from Michael Todd Beauty. As soon in major beauty retailers, this assortment of award-winning devices range from a skin cleansing system and a sonic makeup brush to a microdermabrasion system and dermaplaning system, depending on the concerns you want to target. Shipping is $4.99.

Feeling Smitten: Bath Bombs & Sugar Scrubs

Original: $6 to $10

GMA Deal: $3 to $5

50% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

gma-feelingsmitten.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Made in the USA using the finest, natural ingredients, Feeling Smitten brings fun and magic to your bath experience. Each bath treat contains a combination of European dead sea salts, Epsom salt, sweet almond oil, grape seed oil and silk amino acids. Designed to moisturize and rejuvenate skin, choose from sugar scrubs and a variety of bath bombs in fun shapes and surprises inside. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $30.

Tech Candy: Techcessories

Original: $6 to $44

GMA Deal: $2 to $20

52%-66% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

gma-techcandycases.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Tech Candy’s techcessories provide the technology you need with the style to make them a fashion accessory. Colorful, functional and fun, this assortment includes purse lights, backup batteries, USB duo cords, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands and USB cords on a keychain, which are nestled in a braided tassel and allow you to carry a charger on you at all times. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $50.

Peepers: Beaded Cords & Readers

Original: $18 to $24

GMA Deal: $9 to $12

50% savings

Valid: 9/13/18

www.gma-peepers.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Peepers is known for its bold, durable frames and anti-scratch lenses at an affordable price. This large assortment of new eyewear features both classic and trendy styles. Choose from a variety of shapes and colors across readers. Also available: Beaded Cords provide an elegant solution for keeping your glasses easily at reach. The cord makes you feel like you’re wearing a necklace and the loop at the end allows you to hang your glasses. Shipping is $3.99.

