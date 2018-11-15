'GMA' Deals and Steals on luxe items for less, plus a 'Discover the Deal Box'

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on must-have products that deliver ultimate luxury at a discounted price.

Score big savings on everything from jewelry to faux fur scarves, leather bags and more.

Today’s “Deals and Steals” also include the “Discover the Deal Box," 11 items curated by Tory from top lifestyle, beauty and wellness brands.

The deals start at just $9 and they are all at least 50 percent off.

Discover the Deal Box

$36.99 + Free Shipping

Valid: 11/15/18

discoverthedealbox.com

We love trying new stuff. In that spirit, this box contains 11 thoughtfully-chosen items to pamper your skin and soothe your soul. Enjoy a mix of deluxe samples and full size items from 11 great brands in skincare, beauty, jewelry and home fragrance. Among the highlights: ready-to-wear MantraBand gratitude bracelet ($25 retail); gLOVE Treat at-home warm paraffin therapy for dry, tired hands ($33 retail); IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Melting Balm deluxe sample jar; full-size Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray in holiday scent ($10 retail); butter LONDON On the Glow Highlighting Pen ($12 retail); plus six other assorted items. Available for a limited time in limited quantities. Free shipping!

Amelia Rose: Diamond Initial Necklace

Original: $159

GMA Deal: $58

63% savings

Valid: 11/15/18

ameliarose-gma.com

Amelia Rose

Diamond initial necklaces are timeless jewelry for every age. Amelia Rose’s stunning initial pendants are perfect alone or layered with letters for each of your loved ones. Featuring a single stunning pavé diamond initial on a sterling silver chain, adjust the length between 16”-18”. Shipping is $4.95 or free with 2 or more units.

Accessory Concierge: Luxe Faux Fur Scarves

Original: $45

GMA Deal: $20

55% savings

Valid: 11/15/18

gma-accessoryconcierge.com

Accessory Concierge

Keep warm and cozy with on-trend stylish scarf. Super soft to the touch, this collection from Accessory Concierge features a velvety lining and super soft faux fur with trim. Available in nine rich colors, these can be styled to dress up any outfit for day to night. Shipping is $4.99.

Brouk & Co.: Vegan and Genuine Leather Bags & Accessories

Original: $48 to $600

GMA Deal: $15 to $175

58%-70% savings

Valid: 11/15/18

gma-broukco.com

Brouk & Co.

Travel in style with Brouk & Co. Designed for the modern individual, this travel line of bags and accessories is available in luxurious genuine leather and vegan leather. This sophisticated assortment of bags includes spacious duffels, backpacks and toiletry bags in addition to passport holders and wallets. Select from a range of neutral colors. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $100.

Coco + Carmen: OMG Jeans

Original: $62

GMA Deal: $30

51% savings

Valid: 11/15/18

gma-cococarmen.com

Coco + Carmen

Get the look of jean, but with even more comfort. OMG Jeans from Coco + Carmen promises to hold you in and lift you up. The wide waistband is slimming and the fabric has amazing stretch to fit a variety of body types. Each pair has functional back pockets to give the appearance of “real” jeans. This assortment of skinny jeans comes in three washes: light, dark and black. Sizes range from XS to XXL. Shipping is $4.99 for 1 pair; $5.99 for 2 or more pairs. Limit 5 pairs per order.

Love Is Project: Assorted Bracelets

Original: $18 to $40

GMA Deal: $9 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 11/15/18

gma-loveisproject.com

Love Is Project

Love Is Project is more than just a bracelet – its “pay it forward” model creates jobs for artisans around the world, giving back while spreading the message of love. Crafted using traditional techniques and materials from each of the artisans’ countries, every bracelet has cultural significance. The beaded bracelets come in a variety of colorways and feature a pull-tie closure. Each is placed in a pouch with a message of love. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $50.

