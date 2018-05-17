Tory Johnson is back with “Deals and Steals,” on must-have products that offer clever solutions to everyday problems, from misplaced reading glasses to messy kitchen spills.

The deals start at just $9 and all are 50 percent off!

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores linked to are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

FRYWALL: Splatter Protection

Original: $18 to $29

GMA Deal: $9 to $14.50

50% savings

Valid: 5/17/18

gma-frywall.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Frywall

Sizzle without the splatter. Frywall keeps your stovetop free of spills and splatter regardless of what you’re cooking. With Frywall, you can always see, stir and flip your food while your stovetop stays protected. Unlike a lid or a splatter screen, Frywall lets steam escape so proteins sear like they would with an open pan. Dishwasher safe and BPA-free, the FDA-compliant silicone can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. There are 3 sizes: 8”, 10” or 12”. Limit 3 per order. Shipping is $4.95.

Neckglasses: Reader Jewelry

Original: $20

GMA Deal: $10

50% savings

Valid: 5/17/18

gma-neckglasses.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Neckglasses

Magnify in style and never go searching for misplaced reading glasses. Combining reading glasses with a necklace, Neckglasses was created - the stylish jewelry pendant that doubles as a reader. Great for accessorizing day or night, available in strengths ranging from +1.50 to +3.00. Limit 3 per order. Shipping is $4.75.

K9 Sport Sack: Backpack Dog Carriers

Original: $70 to $150

GMA Deal: $35 to $75

50% savings

Valid: 5/17/18

gma-k9sportsack.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

K9 Sport Sack

Never leave your furry friend behind! The K9 Sport Sack is safe, comfortable, easy and fun for both dog and owner. Created by dog owners for dog owners, K9 Sport Sack allows you to take your small dog just about anywhere, all while staying safe. The carrier’s sides are fully ventilated and the safety D-ring allows for the collar to be hooked, securing your dog snugly. In addition to the classic Air style, K9 Sport Sack is now introducing two new styles: the Air Plus and the Flex. The Air Plus features a storage bag front pocket for extra space and the Flex has an internal frame for maximum support and a lap belt to take pressure off the shoulders. The Air holds up to 30lbs; the Air Plus holds up to 40lbs; the Flex holds up to 50lbs. Shipping is $5.95.

