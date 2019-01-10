'GMA' Deals and Steals on sneakers, activewear, skincare and more

The new year is underway and Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on items to help you keep your resolutions.

Score big savings on wellness-focused items ranging from workout clothes to sneakers, a fitness tracking smart ring and more.

The items are all 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

ABC NEWS

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

SeaVees: Sneakers

Original: $68 to $118

GMA Deal: $34 to $59 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-seavees.com

SeaVees

Born in 1964, SeaVees is the original way to go casual honoring its 1960s heritage and drawing inspiration from their California roots. This assortment of timeless sneakers includes styles for men and women. From cotton corduroy or cotton canvas to micro-perforated suede or burnished leather, each sneaker has a custom contoured footbed. Womens sizes range from 5 to 11 and mens sizes range from 7 to 13. Free shipping!

RBX Active: Activewear

Original: $26 to $39

GMA Deal: $13 to $19.50

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-rbxactive.com

RBX Active

Hit the gym, run errands or simply hang out in style. RBX Active makes it easy to be comfortable and stylish with its assortment of on-trend activewear. The high-quality flexible fabrics are designed to enhance mobility and feature fashionable details including keyholes, mesh and side slits. This assortment includes leggings, tunics, tanks and capris. Sizes range from S-3X. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders over $50.

Motiv: Fitness Tracking Smart Ring

Original: $200

GMA Deal: $100 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-mymotiv.com

Motiv

Sleek, subtle design with smart functionality, Motiv Ring delivers tons of features in a small form. It's the accessory you won’t want to take off--not even in the shower. Whether you’re out for a run or running errands, Motiv automatically measures the metrics that help you set health goals and track your progress. The waterproof Motiv is designed to improve your overall health by tracking your fitness (not just steps), sleep and heart rate. It tracks your Active Heart Rate for a clear picture of the benefit or impact of your activity and workouts. Motiv Ring adjusts your daily targets based on progress toward your weekly goal—kind of like rollover minutes. With this purchase, you will first receive a sizing set to identify your Motiv ring size and a redemption code so you can complete your Motiv ring order. Three options: silver, rose or black onyx. Limit 1 unit per order. Free shipping!

Urban Skin Rx: Assorted Skincare

Original: $12 to $68

GMA Deal: $6 to $34

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-urbanskinrx.com

Urban Skin Rx

Urban Skin Rx’s line of clinical skincare is designed for diverse skin tones. These high-performance products have unique formulas, a high concentration of active ingredients and focus on treating the most common skin concerns. There are 20 options depending on skin concerns including Super C Brightening Serum, All Day Sun Protection Mattifying Moisturizer, Even Tone Night Treatment and the popular 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Cleansing Bar. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

Harper + Ari: Bath & Body Products

Original: $12 to $24

GMA Deal: $6 to $12

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-harperari.com

Harper + Ari

Pamper yourself every day with fragrant bath and body products from Harper + Ari. The popular exfoliating sugar cubes are sized perfectly for individual use to exfoliate and nourish the entire body. Take a single cube in the shower or bath and gently massage over skin. Also enjoy: soy candles and quick absorbing and ultra-hydrating moisturizing lotion. Choose from a variety of fragrances including Coconut, Peach and Rosé. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $48.

Wishbeads: “Wish On Your Wrist” Bracelet

Original: $58

GMA Deal: $29

50% savings

Valid: 1/10/19

gma-wishbeads.com

Wishbeads

Wishbeads is a beautiful piece of jewelry that reminds you to stay focused on your wishes, dreams and goals. Write your wish on the enclosed slip of paper, roll up and tuck inside the secret brass compartment of the bracelet so you can wear your wish on your wrist every day. Every time you glance at your Wishbeads bracelet, you’ll be reminded to stay focused and moving towards what you want. Choose from eight semi-precious bead options. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $36.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.