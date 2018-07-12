'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have summer accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have fun accessories for summer.

Score big savings on everything from a modern-day fanny pack to slap watches, candles, activewear, jewelry and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

BANDI: Pocket Belts

Original: $32 to $34

GMA Deal: $16 to $17

50% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-bandiwear.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

BANDI

The modern day fanny pack is back. Ideal for running, walking, hiking, biking, travel, concerts, cruises or theme parks, BANDI belts keep your important belongings secure and allow you to remain hands-free. This sleek, stylish, adjustable belt has a hidden pocket so you can stash your small essentials without zippers or bulk. Store phone, passport, cash and cards with confidence. Belt extenders are also available for $2. Shipping is $3.99.

Watchitude: Slap Watches

Original: $22

GMA Deal: $11

50% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-watchitude.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Watchitude

Express your attitude no matter your age with a classic slap watch. Watchitude’s colorful designs are printed on a high gloss finish band and detailed image on the face. Each Watchitude is built to last with its quality analog quartz movement and durable casing. The eye-catching patterns make it fun for kids to learn how to tell time and make it easy for adults to smile when looking at their wrist. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $4.99.

K.Carroll Accessories: Studded Crossbody Bag

Original: $40

GMA Deal: $20

50% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-kcarroll.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

K.Carroll Accessories

K.Carroll’s classic studded crossbody bag adds a pop to any outfit. This multi-functional style can be worn as a crossbody with its detachable chain strap or carried as a clutch. The interior features 3 RFID-protected card slots for added security and a zippered wall pocket. There are 8 vibrant colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Serefina: Beaded & Tassel Necklace

Original: $58

GMA Deal: $20

65% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-serefina.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Serefina

Accessorize with sparkle with this easy-to-wear necklace from Serefina. Dress it up or down, this crystal and tassel necklace has an easy pullover style so there are no fussy clasps. The hand tufted tassels are accented with beautiful crystals. Eight options in neutrals and brights for a year-round statement. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $60.

TokyoMilk by Margot Elena: Handcremes, Perfumes, Soaps & Candles

Original: $12 to $45

GMA Deal: $6 to $20

50%-55% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-tokyo-milk.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

TokyoMilk by Margot Elena

Edgy, cool and sophisticated, TokyoMilk is all about the “fragrance wardrobe” – the final piece to your outfit. Beautifully packaged with delicious fragrance notes, TokyoMilk offers a sophisticated collection of home and body products. Mix and match fragrances or complete a collection with the same scent. Choose perfume, handcreme, soap, candles or cosmetics. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $60.

Mission: Apparel & Accessories

Original: $15 to $70

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $20

50%-81% savings

Valid: 7/12/18

gma-mission.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Mission

Go from workout to hang out with this line of on-trend, comfortable activewear apparel and accessories from Mission. Combining fashion and fitness, Mission’s apparel features VaporActive technology, which attracts and removes sweat so you dry faster, stay cooler and go longer. The accessories help you stay cool in the hot summer weather, which include cooling towels, headbands and hats. There are options for men and women. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $5.99.

Find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.