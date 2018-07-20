Bubble, bubble, we’re in trouble, because "Hocus Pocus" turned 25 this week and we want to buy all the swag to relive our childhoods!

Surprisingly the cult classic, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the evil Sanderson witches, wasn't a box office hit (probably due to the fact that it had to compete with "Free Willy" and "Jurrasic Park"). But the movie gained peak fandom in the years after its release and has been enchanting viewers ever since.

If you’re in the same boat -- and loved the movie as much as we do -- ShopDisney has a bunch of "Hocus Pocus" memorabilia you can buy to celebrate!

I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine.

This Thackery Binx faux leather bag will bring a little magic to your outfit! It’s made for Disney by Loungefly and is selling for $64.95.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the Sanderson sisters, check out this All Hallows Eve t-shirt featuring the wicked trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary. It’s selling for $26.95.

When you’re feeling like “Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” drink some coffee out of this mug to bring a little magic back into your day! It’s selling for $14.95.

Write all your spells (and shopping lists) down in this "Hocus Pocus" journal. It’s selling for $16.95.

This Thackery Binx tank top appeals to our inner (feline) spirit animal and is selling for $26.95.

This "Hocus Pocus" spirit jersey features screen art of "Lit The Black Flame Candle" in a candle shape. The jersey is selling for $59.95.

This set of 4 pins feature witches, cauldrons, candles, and cats and will add a touch of sinister style to any outfit!

Now this is a t-shirt you can run “amuck” in! It’s selling for $24.95.

And if you want to watch the movie over and over (and over) again, you can buy the DVD for $9.95!

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!