This 'Hocus Pocus' swag will bring a little magic to your life

Jul 20, 2018, 4:17 AM ET
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Hocus Pocus' with this All Hallows Eve t-shirt.

Bubble, bubble, we’re in trouble, because "Hocus Pocus" turned 25 this week and we want to buy all the swag to relive our childhoods!

Surprisingly the cult classic, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the evil Sanderson witches, wasn't a box office hit (probably due to the fact that it had to compete with "Free Willy" and "Jurrasic Park"). But the movie gained peak fandom in the years after its release and has been enchanting viewers ever since.

If you’re in the same boat -- and loved the movie as much as we do -- ShopDisney has a bunch of "Hocus Pocus" memorabilia you can buy to celebrate!

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine.

This Thackery Binx faux leather bag will bring a little magic to your outfit! It’s made for Disney by Loungefly and is selling for $64.95.

Show off your spooky style with this Thackery Binx faux leather bag by Loungefly.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the Sanderson sisters, check out this All Hallows Eve t-shirt featuring the wicked trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary. It’s selling for $26.95.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Hocus Pocus' with this All Hallows Eve t-shirt.

When you’re feeling like “Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” drink some coffee out of this mug to bring a little magic back into your day! It’s selling for $14.95.

This 'Hocus Pocus' mug will make every morning extra wicked.

Write all your spells (and shopping lists) down in this "Hocus Pocus" journal. It’s selling for $16.95.

This 'Hocus Pocus' journal is a must-have for superfans.

This Thackery Binx tank top appeals to our inner (feline) spirit animal and is selling for $26.95.

Channel your inner spirit animal with this Thackery Binx tank.

This "Hocus Pocus" spirit jersey features screen art of "Lit The Black Flame Candle" in a candle shape. The jersey is selling for $59.95.

This 'Hocus Pocus' spirit jersey features colorful screen art printed on mineral wash fabric.

This set of 4 pins feature witches, cauldrons, candles, and cats and will add a touch of sinister style to any outfit!

Add a touch of sinister style with this set of 'Hocus Pocus' pins.

Now this is a t-shirt you can run “amuck” in! It’s selling for $24.95.

This men's 'Hocus Pocus' t-shirt features the famous 'amuck' pattern.

And if you want to watch the movie over and over (and over) again, you can buy the DVD for $9.95!

Relive all the great moments with the 'Hocus Pocus' DVD.

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!

