6 inspiring ways to style your jeans for fall

We wouldn’t trade in our favorite jeans for anything -- but we’ll admit that wearing them day after day with the same tees and sneakers can get a little repetitive.

That's why we're suggesting six ways to elevate your jeans game with the season’s most-wanted trends, and a few easy fashion-editor-approved styling tricks. Fall never felt so comfy and chic.

Your Denim Upgrade 1: Layer on Brights!

Wear a spectrum of saturated shades with your denim. The trick to pulling this off is to wear your most flattering color in large doses, like a coat, and use accent shades in smaller pieces, like tees or knits. The result is an unexpected mix that pops.



Topshop, Lilu Knit Back Midi Coat

Price: $125

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Green will always be denim’s best friend because blue and green share a tertiary color relationship on the color wheel, meaning they will always get along together. Even if you skip mixing in another shade, this midi-coat turns your jeans into an outfit.



Nordstrom

J.Crew, Women’s Long Sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck

Price: $98

jcrew.com

Style Hint: Layer this trim fitting sweater over a colorful shirt. We see it with a silk fuchsia blouse with the shirt tail untucked so it flutters out underneath.



J. Crew

Mango, Beaded Bag

Price: $99.99

mango.com

Style Hint: Beaded bags are fall’s equivalent of the summer straw tote -- and now that it’s getting cooler they’re about to be everywhere. They may look like you should save them for a special occasion, but the fun is wearing one as a touch of glitz for day.



Mango

Your Denim Upgrade 2: Try the New Work Uniform

Give your jeans a style promotion by pairing them with the working woman’s must have: The long blazer. We like a straight leg jean for this look because of its trouser-like feel.



Free People, Emily Blazer

Price: $168

freepeople.com

Style Hint: If you buy one thing to update your fall wardrobe, make it a plaid blazer. We like this one because its soft cotton fabric isn’t itchy and it comes with a wide belt that lets you style it like a trench.



Free People

Revolve, Krisa Smocked Blouse

Price: $131

revolve.com

Style Hint: Sheer turtlenecks are a big fall trend, but generally not office friendly. We like this one’s flattering smocked collar and demure built-in camisole.



Revolve

Mango, Bucket Bag

Price: $59.99

mango.com

Style Hint: Add instant polish to casual denim with a chic bucket bag with luxe details like gold hardware and a sleek inner pouch.



Mango

Your Denim Upgrade 3: Add Delicate Details

Skinny black jeans tend to be more tough than tender, but you can make them romantic with a soft, billowy blouse and delicate accessories.



Free People, Wishful Moments Tie Neck Top

Price: $108

freepeople.com

Style Hint: When you need a blouse that’s sweet but not overly sentimental, look for one with subtle romantic touches rather than full-on ruffles. This one has it all: A touch of embroidery and bow that works tied or left undone.



Free People

Bauble Bar, Fiona Hoop Earrings

Price: $38

baublebar.com

Style Hint: Double hoops are the update to summer’s oversized version. Wear lightweight ones with a hint of sparkle. These are perfect with a flowing blouse.



Bauble Bar

Dolce Vita, Obie Pointed Mule

Price: $129.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: While everyone is going wild for leopard, we suggest a softer, chicer version of the wild look. This snakeskin mule is sexy without trying.



Nordstrom

Your Denim Upgrade 4: Try New Proportions

Wide-leg jeans, skinny turtlenecks and cool-kid accessories. That’s the way to play with proportions to be on-trend now. It’s a style mash-up that borrows from the Beatniks, old-school hip hop and skate culture. Plus it’s a look that can be worn almost anywhere.



Free People, Like I Do Seamless Turtleneck

Price: $40

freepeople.com

Style Hint: Skinny turtlenecks with surprising details (like cut-outs, sheer fabrics and smocking) help make the most of proportion contrasts. These look great with oversized jeans like the paper bag style or wide leg cut. We love this top for helping you make a dramatic exit wherever and whenever you go.



Free People

Vans, Classic Slip On Sneaker

Price: $49.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: If you’re not ready to do the fashion-forward “dad sneaker” trend that seems to be everywhere, take heart in these sleek, classic slip-ons that will always be cool.



Vans

Hat Attack, Leather Beret

Price: $110

revolve.com

Style Hint: French girls, Bella Hadid and Rihanna all agree: The beret is trés chic. Style yours with skinny sunglasses for a certain je ne sais quoi confidence.



Revolve

Your Denim Upgrade 5: Retro Glow

Add instant flair to your favorite jeans with form-fitting striped sweaters and mod linked earrings. The style is both dressy and casual and happens to look particularly good with flared jeans for that throwback retro vibe.



Rachel Comey, Piper Earrings

Price: $145

shopbop.com

Style Hint: Chain earrings are set to eclipse tassel and bonbon earrings this fall. We love the Halston-esque luxe gold detail on these. They add the perfect finishing touch to a '70s-inspired striped knit.



Shopbop

Free People, Turtleneck Sweater

Price: $128

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Thin, ribbed knits are the ideal choice as the weather turns. Wear one with flared jeans and hair pulled back to show off your earrings.



Nordstrom

Sam Edelman, Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie

Price: $139.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: The boot of the season is this white pointy-toe number. They give you a lift and brighten your look. Wear them with jeans or your denim skirt to embrace the trend.



Nordstrom

Your Denim Upgrade 6: Notice a Pattern

Dare to mix checks and plaids fearlessly with your favorite jeans. It’s a maximalist look, for sure, but can be done when you work with the same color families. The trick is not to overthink it or worry about whether they “go” together. Just have fun and take a risk.



Urban Outfitters, Carson Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Price: $44

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: While '90s style is going strong, wearing plaid now does not relegate you to flannel grunge. This fall, styles have a touch more sophistication, like this fresh take on a polo shirt with a cropped waist and trim collar.



Urban Outfitters

Callisto, Hit Pan Pump in Gingham

Price: $74.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Pair these gingham kitten heels with a plaid that has black running through its pattern and you’ll look perfectly mixed, not matchy-matchy.



Nordstrom

B.P., Reversible Houndstooth Grid Scarf

Price: $29

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: If you love the idea of mixing plaids and prints but are wary of how, let this double print scarf do the work. Throw it on and you’re good to go.

