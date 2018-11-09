In celebration of 90 years of Mickey Mouse, Ginger Zee and one lucky Disney mega-fan are setting off on the adventure of a lifetime, attempting to circumnavigate the globe in just one week, live on "GMA," from a different Disney park somewhere on the planet!

On their whirlwind journey, Ginger will be wearing special Disney-themed merchandise in each of the parks she visits.

Want to get her look? You can shop the Disney fashions below and follow along on the adventure.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

"Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Mickey Mouse Classic Sweater for Women

$49.95



Mickey Mouse Classic Sweater for Women

Mickey Mouse Epcot Flags Shirt for Women

$32.99



Mickey Mouse Epcot Flags Shirt for Women

Mickey The True Original Sequined Pouch

$19.99



Mickey The True Original Sequined Pouch

Mickey Mouse Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy

$44.95



Mickey Mouse Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy

Mickey Mouse Pocket Tank Top - Disneyland - Women

$29.99



Mickey Mouse Pocket Tank Top - Disneyland - Women

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Love Shirt for Women

$19.95

