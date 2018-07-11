Meghan Markle is bringing the boatneck neckline back in fashion.

The Duchess of Sussex has rocked the look at seven -- and counting -- official appearances, beginning with her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

Neil Hall/Pool via EPA/Shutterstock

Duchess Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress featured a boat neckline that has quickly become her signature style.

From Prince Louis' christening to Trooping the Colour to her current trip in Ireland, Meghan, 36, does not shy away from the style, a wide neckline that just grazes the collarbone and shows a hint of shoulder.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"The boatneck is a classic neckline that allows Meghan to bare some skin but not be too revealing," said Kristen Saladino, fashion director at Good Housekeeping. "She is following in the footsteps of some very chic ladies: Audrey Hepburn, Princess Grace and Jackie O [Onassis Kennedy]."

"She is making the boatneck into her Duchess uniform," Saladino added.

Just as Meghan wears the boatneck for any occasion, you can too, experts say.

SplashNews.com

Yui Mok/Pool via AP

"It's the perfect balance between edgy and still sophisticated," said Melissa Garcia, an on-air fashion correspondent, celebrity stylist and fashion expert.

"What’s great also is that almost no woman ever says she's not confident about her collarbone and neck area, so it’s a great place to be able to show a little skin," she said. "It's flattering on any woman's body shape and size and a trend any woman can embrace and wear."

John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP

The only mistake a woman can make when wearing a boatneck is to show her bra straps, according to Saladino, who recommends wearing a strapless undergarment in order to "keep the neckline clean."

Garcia also recommends keeping the neckline clean by skipping a necklace and making the boatneck silhouette your statement.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While the boatneck look is often seen on A-line styles, like Meghan has worn, Garcia thinks the exposure will bring a resurgence of boatneck to more casual styles.

"Now that Meghan bringing it back in the fashion forefront I do think we’ll be seeing different variations of it," she said.

Ready to dive into the boatneck trend?

Garcia shared eight looks, with options for every occasion.

Seamed boatneck midi dress by DKNY

Macys.com

Paradise multistripe top by Vince Camuto

Nordstrom

Graduation dress by Betsey Johnson

NodstromRack.com

Gingham tie front midi dress by Adrianna Papell

Nordstrom

Ottoman boatneck one-piece by Lauren Ralph Lauren

Bloomingdales.com

Stretch pique sheath dress by Maggy London

Nodstrom.com

Jersey A-line dress by Dorothy Perkins

Nordstrom

Swirl textured knit dress by Gabby Skye

NordstromRack.com

