Jul 11, 2018, 3:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visits Dublin, July 11, 2018.PlaySplashNews.com
Meghan Markle is bringing the boatneck neckline back in fashion.

The Duchess of Sussex has rocked the look at seven -- and counting -- official appearances, beginning with her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.Neil Hall/Pool via EPA/Shutterstock
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

Duchess Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress featured a boat neckline that has quickly become her signature style.

From Prince Louis' christening to Trooping the Colour to her current trip in Ireland, Meghan, 36, does not shy away from the style, a wide neckline that just grazes the collarbone and shows a hint of shoulder.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St Jamess Palace, London, July 9, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018.

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018, June 9, 2018, in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018, June 9, 2018, in London.

"The boatneck is a classic neckline that allows Meghan to bare some skin but not be too revealing," said Kristen Saladino, fashion director at Good Housekeeping. "She is following in the footsteps of some very chic ladies: Audrey Hepburn, Princess Grace and Jackie O [Onassis Kennedy]."

"She is making the boatneck into her Duchess uniform," Saladino added.

Just as Meghan wears the boatneck for any occasion, you can too, experts say.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visits Dublin, July 11, 2018.SplashNews.com
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visits Dublin, July 11, 2018.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Britains Prince Harry stand as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception where they will meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.Yui Mok/Pool via AP
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry stand as they attend the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge reception where they will meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.

"It's the perfect balance between edgy and still sophisticated," said Melissa Garcia, an on-air fashion correspondent, celebrity stylist and fashion expert.

"What’s great also is that almost no woman ever says she's not confident about her collarbone and neck area, so it’s a great place to be able to show a little skin," she said. "It's flattering on any woman's body shape and size and a trend any woman can embrace and wear."

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a group photo at the Queens Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, June 26, 2018.John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, June 26, 2018.

The only mistake a woman can make when wearing a boatneck is to show her bra straps, according to Saladino, who recommends wearing a strapless undergarment in order to "keep the neckline clean."

Garcia also recommends keeping the neckline clean by skipping a necklace and making the boatneck silhouette your statement.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, July 10, 2018 in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, July 10, 2018 in London.

While the boatneck look is often seen on A-line styles, like Meghan has worn, Garcia thinks the exposure will bring a resurgence of boatneck to more casual styles.

"Now that Meghan bringing it back in the fashion forefront I do think we’ll be seeing different variations of it," she said.

Ready to dive into the boatneck trend?

Garcia shared eight looks, with options for every occasion.

