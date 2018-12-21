Last minute Christmas shopping guide and 'Panic Saturday' deals

Christmas may be just days away, but if you waited until now to shop, fear not — it's not too late to still secure a great last-minute gift for the loved ones in your life.

If you are ordering something online and want it delivered by Christmas, it's still possible, but it's probably going to cost you.

The last days to order on Amazon with two-day, one-day or same-day delivery options are Dec. 22, Dec. 23, and Dec. 24, respectively. If you have Amazon Prime and live in an eligible city, you can also order your gift on Christmas Day with the two-hour Prime Now delivery option.

If you miss the shipping deadlines, ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley recommends shopping local for your gifts. Local boutiques often depend on last-minute shoppers, and many of them offer in-store gift wrapping, Worley added.

Many retailers also offer in-store pickup as an option if you see something you like on the website, which can be one way to still get the gift you want if you missed the shipping deadline, according to Worley.

Panic Saturday deals

There will also be a lot of deals to look out for tomorrow, the last Saturday before Christmas, which is often dubbed "Panic Saturday," Worley said.

Some of the biggest Panic Saturday deals this year will be in the toys, tech gadgets, television and computers categories, Worley added. Toy prices, especially, are often slashed when it comes this close to Christmas.

Target is offering 50 percent off a lot of their toys for last minute shoppers, including this year's coveted children's games.

Don't neglect office supply stores, either, as Office Depot is slashing prices on many tech gadgets, including offering $40 off select Chromebooks.

If you can't think of what to get, gift cards are always a good idea. This Saturday, Walmart is offering $10 off $50 App Store and iTunes gift cards.