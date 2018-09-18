It was the women who wore the pants at the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday night.

Stars including Issa Rae, Leslie Jones, Felicity Huffman and Mary Steenburgen traded evening gowns for pantsuits on the gold carpet at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Pantsuits are having a huge moment," said Melissa Garcia, on-air fashion correspondent and celebrity stylist. "I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it's happening in the same time that #MeToo and Time’s Up started."

"Women feel a sense of confidence and authority when they’re wearing any type of pantsuit," she added.

The most common misconception about pants -- whether a pantsuit or a jumpsuit -- is that women can't wear them and still feel beautiful and feminine and sexy, according to Garcia.

Not only are designers making pantsuits in a more feminine style, but "confidence is always sexy on a woman," she said.

The key to finding the right pantsuit is to look for the silhouette and tailoring that is best for your body.

"If it doesn’t fit you right or in the right places, it’s going to look horrible," Garcia said. "When you get it tailored correctly and it fits you like a glove, it looks like perfection."

A popular styling technique within the pantsuit trend happening now is the oversize blazer, according to Garcia.

If you choose that look, Garcia recommends choosing a slim fit pant and/or belting the blazer so it doesn't overwhelm your body.

Although pantsuits can be expensive, keep an eye out for more affordable options as the trend makes its ways to department stores and chains like H&M.

"You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a good suit," Garcia said. "And suits can work overtime for you. Wear your blazer with a pair of jeans and pair your pants with a chunky sweater for the fall."

Give yourself your own Emmys moment with one of these pantsuit options.

Price: $149

This Glen Plaid Jumpsuit by CHELSEA28 features a mock-neck bodice and plaid pleated trousers with cropped wide legs. Pair it with a blazer and heels or keep it sleeveless to go more casual.

Price: $178

The sheer sleeves and wide legs on this chiffon sleeve crepe jumpsuit by Vince Camuto make it perfect for a fancy event or night out on the town.

Price: $37 (blazer), $15 (pants)

Forget a pop of color, go for a bold color statement with this blazer in a green stripe design by Missguided.

Price: $51 (pants), $76 (blazer)

Ease into long pants weather (aka fall) with these ASOS DESIGN cropped wide leg pants paired with a double-breasted blazer.

Price: $75

This oversize blazer by MURAL can be worn with a pair of slim pants or a belt.

Price: $49.99 (blazer), $34.99 (dress)

If you are not quite ready to try a full pantsuit, Garcia recommends trying out the trend by pairing a blazer with a dress. A simple black dress by H&M can be paired with a fitted black jacket.

