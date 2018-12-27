6 party games to help you entertain like a pro on New Year's Eve

It's all fun and games until it's your turn to host a fun night in with friends.

Whether you're hosting New Year's Eve or just a festive get-together, choosing the right group activity for the right crowd will set you apart from the rest!

Be the game night guru your friends need heading into the new year with this selection of games ranging from family friendly to NSFW.

"Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

"Dirty Dough"

"Cards Against Humanity"

It's up to the person who flipped the black card to decide whose white card was the most humorous. You repeat this process until one player collects the most number of black cards and wins the game! The rules of Cards Against Humanity are flexible and may be combined with various house rules that players can come together and choose to incorporate with the general rules.

It includes 460 White Cards and 90 Black Cards for players to create awkward and boundary-pushing jokes in the hopes of becoming the winner against humanity.

"Exploding Kittens"

"Unstable Unicorns"

"What Do You Meme?"

"5 Second Rule"