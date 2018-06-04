Put these easy-to-pack fitness finds in your luggage on your next trip

If you’re hitting the road this summer, you don’t have to leave your workout routine at home.

You also don’t have to leave your favorite clutch out of your luggage to make room for exercise gear, nor do you have to rely on a hotel gym to break a sweat.

Here are 10 pieces of portable exercise gear to help keep your workout game strong and on the go.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Yoga Paws

Leave your bulky yoga mat at home and pack these padded gloves and socks instead to get your "om" on the go.

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $35.

TRX Training Kit

If you've used TRX at the gym or in a class, you know how effective it is. Use this kit to feel the burn no matter how far you are from home.

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $99.95.

Booty Bands

These bands are one of the lightest things that you can pack - and they pack a punch. Strap them on your legs for the ultimate strengthening and toning burn.

Target

Available at Target.com for $9.99.

Jump Rope

A jump rope is one of the most effective and efficient pieces of equipment you can pack. This lightweight version is easy to bring with you and adjustable for different heights.

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $10.

Exercise Cards

Pack a different set of cards for your vacation. This set contains 50 exercises you can do and nearly all require zero equipment. Make a game of your workout!

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $21.97.

Resistance Bands

Tone your arms, legs and abs with these bands that roll up nicely in your luggage but offer endless exercise variations.

Target

Available at Target.com for $19.99

Vi Wireless Headphones

These headphones let you take your workout anywhere, personal trainer included. The trainer coaches you in real time through the headphones and helps you track your results - and they still fit in your suitcase!

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $149.00.

Agility Ladder

Find an empty field or track, or even your hotel hallway, (ignore the stares from other guests) and unroll this ladder for a solid high-intensity, speed and agility workout. It rolls up into a bag for easy storage.

Available at Amazon.com for $9.99.

Massage Lacrosse Balls

Recover from your workout with these balls that offer trigger point massage therapy anywhere, from sitting on a chair to laying in a bed.

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $9.99.