With National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day on Friday, it's time to wear your holiday sweaters loud and proud.

But the ugly Christmas sweater trend has gone far beyond sweaters these days, with dresses, socks, earrings and even shoes borrowing inspiration from the popular holiday trend.

We curated some of the quirkiest ugly sweater products that you can buy as a gift this holiday season or wear yourself to make the holidays bright!

So up your ugly sweater game and shop these fun picks!

"Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

(MORE: Top 10 gifts for all the BFFs in your life)

(MORE: Best books of 2018 make great gifts for the holidays)