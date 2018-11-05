With temperatures dropping, now is the time to find a perfect coat to take you through winter.

Puffer, menswear-inspired and faux leopard coats are among this season's hottest trends, according to "Good Morning America" style contributor Jessica Mulroney.

Mulroney's advice is to not drop a whole paycheck on a winter coat trend that may be over by the end of the season.

"Trends are fads. They do not last long, so we don't want to invest in them," said Mulroney. "We want to be able to be fashionable without paying the heavy runway price tag."

Mulroney found seven coats that are on trend and look like they came straight off the runway. The real-life coats though each cost less than $200.

1. The teddy coat

Price: $111

The teddy coat -- a cozy, cuddly coat -- is a trend that is everywhere this season, according to Mulroney. The runway look by Altuzarra costs around $10,000, but Mulroney found a similar look by ASOS for just over $100.

2. Trench coat

Price: $133

Trench coats made out of vinyl leather are all over the runways this season, Mulroney said. She found a $133 version by Hilary MacMillan, compared to a $7,000 look on the runway.

3. Puffer coat

Price: $45 (on sale)

Comfort is back in the form of puffer coats, which are both comfortable and trendy, according to Mulroney. While a designer puffer coat can cost as much as $4,000, Mulroney found a trendy coat at Old Navy on sale for $45.

4. Transparent trench

Price: $100

The transparent look is back, but Mulroney recommends not investing too much money in this fun trend. Off the runway, a transparent coat can cost $1,500, but Mulroney found a version for $100.

5. Moto-shearling coat

Price: $129-$149

The moto-shearling trend is edgy and cool, but not a look you will wear every day, noted Mulroney. Investing less than $200 in a faux shearling jacket from Zara will keep you just as warm and trendy-looking as the $3,500 runway version.

6. Faux leopard coat

Price: $65 (on sale)

The faux leopard trend is a winner because leopard is a neutral that can go with anything, according to Mulroney. The Dolce and Gabbana version of the leopard coat costs thousands of dollars, but Mulroney found a version on sale for just $65.

7. Menswear-inspired coat

Price: $150

This is the power coat, according to Mulroney. A designer version by Erdem costs thousands of dollars, but Mulroney found a similar look by Topshop for just $150.