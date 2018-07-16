Slim down instantly with these summer fashion must-haves

Are you trying to look 10 pounds lighter instantly? Well, sometimes all it takes is a few simple sartorial choices to appear much slimmer, no matter what part of your body you want to tone up.

"GMA" teamed up with the magazine First for Women to ask their readers what part of their body they are trying to target. The magazine's editor-at-large, fashion guru Bahar Takhtehchian, then recommends what to wear to instantly appear 10 pounds lighter.

Here, each woman shares what they are concerned about and Takhtehchian breaks down what to wear if you have a similar body type. Plus, you can shop for all of the products that are available online using the links below.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

How to target your hips

Lisa Sciascia/First Magazine

Tara, who identifies as pear-shaped, says she wants to find a swimsuit that minimizes her hips, but everything she has tried only makes her hips look wider.

The issue: A suit that is low cut and completely covers the hips backfires because the bottoms hit at the widest part of the thighs, emphasizing width, Takhtehchian said.

The flattering fix: A high-necked suit that has lots of detail draws the eye upward to the narrowest parts of the body, according to Takhtehchian. This suit has detailing around the waist, which, in Tara’s case, is her narrowest area. Additionally, the black-and-white pattern right at the hip is in a triangular shape, creating the optical illusion of narrower hips —- as this design illustrates her curves and also draws the eye upward. This suit is cut high, curving around the tops of the thighs, making legs look longer, optically minimizing hips.

Another pro-tip: Have fun with accessories. Tara’s rocking a fabulous hat that’s perfect for a day at the pool or beach. It’s attention-grabbing so chances are people automatically face their attention there.

About the look:

Cover up: Onia, TJ Maxx, $19. Available in-store only.

Bathing suit: Trina Turk, TJ Maxx. Available in-store only.

Shoes: A. Giannetti, TJ Maxx, $19. Available in-store only.

Hat: Sun ‘n’ Sand Accessories, TJ Maxx, $16. Similar one is available here.

Necklace: Baublebar, Target, $14. Available here.

Bag: INC, Macy’s, $39. Similar product available here.

How to slim down thicker thighs

Lisa Sciascia/First Magazine

“Being petite I struggle to find clothes that don’t swallow me," Nancy, who is hoping for help in slimming down her thicker thighs, said. "But fitted items accentuate my thighs, making me look even shorter.”

The issue: Straight leg capris tend to make even the tallest of ladies’ legs seem shorter. And when you carry your weight in your upper thighs, capris end up hugging the area drawing attention to the problem spot.

The flattering fix: A shift dress skims over hips without clinging to thighs, cleverly disguising any thickness around legs, Takhtehchian said. Women who may feel self-conscious wearing fun prints can easily get in on the trend now. Prints like this one create a linear look that helps the body appear taller. A shift dress is generally roomy and basically, well, shifts with you! It’s very comfortable and is very easy to move around in.

The great thing about shift dresses is that they work well on most body types (they're great at disguising any problem areas), they can be worn casually, or they can be dressed up easily with the right accessories like these heels.

When selecting a shoe, look for a nude tone that is close to your skin color, which again elongates the leg, creating one long line. If you were to pair this look with a black or bright colored shoe it would chop up the entire look, drawing attention to the legs.

About the look:

Denim jacket: Levi’s at Macy’s, $65. Available here.

Dress: Bar III, Macy’s, $79. Available here.

Shoes: Madden NYC, Kohl’s, $49. Available here.

Earrings: TJ Maxx, $19. Available in-store only.

Targeting a thick middle

Lisa Sciascia/First Magazine

“Everything in my wardrobe clings to my full stomach," Olivia told "GMA." "I’m really self-conscious about my belly since having kids more than 20 years ago.”

The issue: High-waisted bottoms are back in style, but they can end up emphasizing the stomach, according to Takhtehchian. Tucking a shirt into the high-waisted skirt ends up erasing natural curves and creating more bulk. In addition, horizontal stripes magnify the stomach area instead of slimming or camouflaging it.

The flattering fix: Takhtehchian recommends opting for the stomach-taming, body-elongating combo of a tunic and shorts. A tunic is longer than a typical top, creating an illusion of a longer, leaner torso. Olivia can still wear black and white but should opt for a smaller, more subtle design like this gingham top. The flowy, peplum style of the top hit right at her hips, camouflaging the lumps and bumps that bother Olivia.

Olivia’s legs are the best feature of her figure so we’ve selected white shorts that draw attention to her shapely legs. It’s not just about covering what you don’t like but accentuating what you do! Keep in mind that the fabric that you choose for your body type is just as important as the clothing itself. If you select fabric that isn't flattering, it can draw attention to problem areas, make you look larger.

About the look:

Top: Loft, $55. Available here.

Cardigan: Loft, $60. Available here.

Shorts: Apt. 9, Kohl’s, $36. Available here.

Shoes: Apt. 9, Kohl’s, $24. Available here.

Earrings: TJ Maxx, $22. Available in-store only.

Clutch: Betsey Johnson, Macy’s, $98. Available here.

Targeting thick arms

Lisa Sciascia/First Magazine

“It’s too hot for long sleeves but my arms look bulky in short sleeves," Alisha said. "I need a fix that won’t have me sweating!”

The issue:Short sleeves that hit midway between the shoulder and the elbow offer some coverage for arm jiggles, but they also direct the eye to the widest part of the arms, making them look thicker than they actually are.

The flattering fix: Go Sleeveless! It may sound counter-intuitive but putting arms on display from top to bottom draws the eye up and down, lengthening the look so the arm appears longer and leaner, according to Takhtehchian.

Opting for sleeveless dresses with a V-neckline of some sort and a vibrant pattern, like these vertical stripes, will also draw the eye away from the arms. Make sure to opt for a sleeveless cut that gives you plenty of room at the armhole so there isn’t any extra bulge.

Another great trick is to wear skinny bangle bracelets to accent the slimmest part of your arm -— your wrist.

About the look:

Dress: New York & Company, $80. Available here.

Jacket: Boohoo, $50. Available here.

Earrings: H and M, $3. Available here.

Shoes: Naturalizer, $89. Available here.

Bangle bracelets: H and M. Available here.