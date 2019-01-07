Start your 2019 detox with these 9 charcoal products.

Charcoal was a Pinterest 100 trend that was predicted to be big in 2017, according to the company.

We've seen it all over our Instagram and Pinterest feeds the past few years, and it doesn't seem to be going away.

So start the new year off right and treat yourself.

You don't have to break the bank to pamper yourself this new year, all of these products are $20 or less!

"Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.