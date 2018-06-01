9 super patriotic bathing suits to kick off Fourth of July

Jun 1, 2018, 4:05 AM ET
Now that summer has turned up the heat, it's time to find your favorite swimsuit to cool off.

To get you in the mood to celebrate the Fourth of July, we scoured the swim streets to see which red, white and blue suits will make you the talk around the water (cooler).

From one-pieces with cool cut-outs to front knotted bikinis, these swimsuits will ensure you stand out.

But don't take our word for it, here's nine super patriotic bathing suits to give any Fourth of July party some personality:

1. Asos' Brave Soul Plus Size Tie Front swimsuit

This brief-cut swimsuit ($40) is called "Brave Soul" for a reason -- you'll need a bit of courage to pull this sexy deep plunge v-neck suit. It features non-padded cups, perfect for any large bust, with a low scoop back. Sizes for this swimsuit start at 12 and go all the way up to a size 20.

2. Salt Gypsy's Navy Star Rash Guard swimsuit with High Waist bottom

You can still show your patriotic pride even if you're not just sitting pretty by the pool. Salt Gypsy's Rash Guard bathing suit top ($99) is perfect for surfers and ocean explorers. It's star-print design mimics the American flag and the recycled fabric also comes with a sun protectant, measuring at UPF 50+. The bottoms ($99) are sold separately.

3. Lilly & Lime's Stripe Balconette Swimsuit

If you're top heavy, you may want to try this blue swimsuit by Lilly & Lime, a swimwear line for D-cups and up. This balconette bikini comes in a cool geometrical pattern, but more importantly has detachable straps that'll turn the balconette into a strapless bikini top. There's underwire for support and even foam padding. The bikini top ($70) goes up to an H cup.

4. JustFab's Fringe Swimsuit

Looking for something white hot? Try JustFab's Fringe Swimsuit ($9.99). This affordable swimsuit boasts a deep plunge V-neck with cross straps. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

5. Summersalt's The Intercoastal Swimsuit

If you love a sporty swimsuit look, try Summersalt's Intercoastal suit. With fun colorblocking in a recycled Italian fabric, this suit ($95) also boasts a support band, built-in soft cups and UPF 50+ sun protection. If you're a D-cup or larger, the brand suggests going one size up. It ranges in sizes 2-12.

6. Yandy's Anchors Away bikini

Go casual with Yandy's Anchors Away bikini, featuring a font knot accent. This vertical blue strip suit ($26.95), with a scoop neckline, will elongate any short torso and features fun red straps for a patriotic pop of color. The bikini bottom ($16.95) is sold separately. Sizes range from small to extra large.

7. Betsey Johnson's "Sailors Kiss" swimsuit

If you're smaller chested and looking for bikinis to draw attention elsewhere, try Betsey Johnson's "Sailors Kiss" bralette top swimsuit ($66) with a bikini bottom ($54) with a cute ruffle detail. The suit, which ranges from sizes small to large, has bright blue strips with Johnson's signature lips.

8.Hollie Watman's Reversible One Piece Ric-Rac Trim Cutout

Get two swimsuits for the price of one with Hollie Watman's reversible cutout swimsuit. With one side in bright red, the other side features a cool faux denim. The best part of this suit is the gold accents on the straps that make the suit ($128), which ranges in sizes from extra small to extra large, a bit more glamorous.

9. Gabi Fresh X Swimsuits for All Volcano Underwire Plus Size Bikini

You'll definitely make a statement in this bright red high-cut leg bikini. The bikini ($74)features a top with gold accents, and a sexy barely-there cut out, along with built-in underwire molded cups that range from D to H. The fully-lined bottoms, which range from 10 to 14, also features the same gold details.

