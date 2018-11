If you're more committed to stuffing your shopping bag than your face, then check out all the stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Turkey day hours can get confusing with special doorbuster deals bleeding into Black Friday, so make sure to check your store's location to see if it will remain open between the two days.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. - 11 a.m.



Belk

Thanksgiving Day 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. - midnight

Black Friday 6 a.m.



Costco

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day Closed

Black Friday 6 a.m.



JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Black Friday



Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. through Black Friday until 1 p.m.



Kmart

Thanksgiving Day 6 a.m. - midnight

Black Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Nordstrom

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day 3 p.m. through Black Friday at 10 p.m.



Sears

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Target

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Black Friday 7 a.m.



Walmart

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday hours vary by location



Ulta

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m.. - 10 p.m.



Victoria's Secret

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.