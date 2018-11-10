Target slashes prices on home goods; 8 of the store's best buys

Nov 10, 2018, 6:47 AM ET
PHOTO: The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts at a Target store, Feb. 28, 2017, in Southgate, Calif.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE
With Black Friday just around the corner, Target is beginning to roll out a few early deals to whet consumers' appetites.

On Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, the retailer has slashed prices across its home section, including décor, furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding, bath and tabletop items, by 25 percent.

For those who can't make it into their local store, don't worry: sale prices are available online, too.

Here just a few of the deals.

'Home Sweet Home' Doormat
Original Price: $12.99
target.com

PHOTO: Home Sweet Home DoormatTarget
Home Sweet Home Doormat



Two-Tone Removable Cover Bean Bag Chair
Original Price: $69.99
target.com

PHOTO: Bean Bag ChairTarget
Bean Bag Chair



Unicorn Body Pillow
Original Price: $19.99
target.com

PHOTO: Unicorn Body Pillow WhiteTarget
Unicorn Body Pillow White



Shark Hooded Bath Towel
Original Price: $15.49
target.com

PHOTO: Shark Hooded Bath Towel Gray MarbleTarget
Shark Hooded Bath Towel Gray Marble



DIY Color Changing Lightbox
Price: $16.99
target.com

PHOTO: Novelty Light BoxTarget
Novelty Light Box



Microplush Blanket
Original Price: $29.99
target.com

PHOTO: Microplush Bed BlanketTarget
Microplush Bed Blanket



Monogram Acacia Wood Serving Tray with Slate Label Set
Original Price: $67.99
target.com

PHOTO: Cathys Concepts Monogram Acacia Wood 5pc Serving Tray with Slate Label SetTarget
Cathy's Concepts Monogram Acacia Wood 5pc Serving Tray with Slate Label Set



Vintage Holiday Throw Pillow
Original Price: $44.99
target.com

PHOTO: Vintage Red Truck Holiday Square Throw Pillow TanTarget
Vintage Red Truck Holiday Square Throw Pillow Tan



