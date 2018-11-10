With Black Friday just around the corner, Target is beginning to roll out a few early deals to whet consumers' appetites.

On Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, the retailer has slashed prices across its home section, including décor, furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding, bath and tabletop items, by 25 percent.

For those who can't make it into their local store, don't worry: sale prices are available online, too.

Here just a few of the deals.

'Home Sweet Home' Doormat

Original Price: $12.99

Two-Tone Removable Cover Bean Bag Chair

Original Price: $69.99

Unicorn Body Pillow

Original Price: $19.99

Shark Hooded Bath Towel

Original Price: $15.49

DIY Color Changing Lightbox

Price: $16.99

Microplush Blanket

Original Price: $29.99

Monogram Acacia Wood Serving Tray with Slate Label Set

Original Price: $67.99

Vintage Holiday Throw Pillow

Original Price: $44.99

