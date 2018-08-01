The ultimate gal pal gift guide for National Girlfriends Day

Aug 1, 2018, 5:21 AM ET
Happy National Girlfriends Day! Today is a day to celebrate your girl squad and what better way to show your BFFs you love them than getting them some trendy gifts.

We all know there’s no greater gift in life than friendship and that calls for celebrating those who love you. From matching friendship bracelets to makeup bags reminding them how beautiful they really are, here’s a list of cute gifts to get your gal pals.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Friendship Bracelets: $16
Show your friedship off in style with these cute matching Madewell eye bracelets.

PHOTO: Get cute matching Madewell friendship bracelets.Nordstrom
Get cute matching Madewell friendship bracelets.

Oleum Vera DIY Face Mask Kit: $9
For that girlfriend who loves all-natural, DIY beauty solutions, get this DIY face mask kit. It comes with ingredients for a detox mask, including charcoal, white kaolin clay and jojoba oil, and also ingredients for a purifying mask, including white kaolin clay, spearmint and green tea.

PHOTO: Try a DIY, all-natural face mask kit.Urban Outfitters
Try a DIY, all-natural face mask kit.

Canvas Lunch Tote: $12
This “Let’s Taco Bout It” tote will keep your friend lunching in style - even when you can’t brunch together.

PHOTO: This Lets Taco Bout It tote is so cute.Old Navy
This "Let's Taco Bout It" tote is so cute.

Hello Beautiful Makeup Bag: $16
Get your girlfriend a makeup bag that will remind them how beautiful (inside and out!) they really are each and every morning.

PHOTO: This Hello Beautiful makeup bag is here to remind you of the facts.Amazon
This 'Hello Beautiful' makeup bag is here to remind you of the facts.

‘Soul Sister’ Cuff: $35
For the soul sister in your life, get this rose gold 'soul sister' cuff to celebrate your beautiful bond!

PHOTO: Get the soul sister engraved cuff for the soul sister in your life.Nordstrom
Get the 'soul sister' engraved cuff for the soul sister in your life.

Winky Lux Flower Balm: $14
For the beauty buff in your life, get this lip stain with a real chrysanthemum in the middle. It's coconut scented too so it will have your BFF dreaming of the beach!

PHOTO: This lip stick has a real chrysanthemum in the middle.Forever21
This lip stick has a real chrysanthemum in the middle.

Custom Face Licker Lollipop: $52.79
You can get a lollipop custom-made to look just like your BFF! It's life-size, tasty and Instagram gold!

PHOTO: You can customize a lollipop to look just like your bff!Firebox
You can customize a lollipop to look just like your bff!

One in a Million Pendant Necklace: $58
For that one-in-a-million friend, get them the One in a Million Pendant Necklace! It has a sweet message inscription on the packaging that will let your friend know how much you really care: "You are bright, beautiful and one of a kind…wear your necklace as a reminder that I love you."

PHOTO: This One in a Million pendant necklace will show how much you care.Bloomingdales
This 'One in a Million' pendant necklace will show how much you care.

Fresh Face Car Air-Fresheners: $19.79
For the best gag gift around, get your friend a pack of air-fresheners with your face on it - because who doesn't want to stare at your beautiful mug all the time! They come in Island Breeze, Fresh Linen, New Car, Bacon and Coffee scents.

PHOTO: Get your friend a pack of air-fresheners with your face on it!Firebox
Get your friend a pack of air-fresheners with your face on it!

Ceramic Accessory Tray: $14.99
Remind your BFF to always dream big with this "wish bigger" accessories tray.

PHOTO: This wish bigger accessories tray will keep all your trinkets together. Wayfair
This "wish bigger" accessories tray will keep all your trinkets together.

Find Your Fire Candle: $9.99
This berry-scented candle will remind your girlfriend to "find your fire" - because "well-behaved women rarely make history."

PHOTO: This find your fire candle is berry-scented.Target
This "find your fire" candle is berry-scented.

Fill for Fabulous Water Bottle: $8.99
To give your friend a reminder that she is absolutely FABULOUS, buy her this 'Fill for Fabulous' water bottle.

PHOTO: Fill for Fabulous water bottle from Old Navy.Old Navy
'Fill for Fabulous' water bottle from Old Navy.

Yay for friends!

