The ultimate gal pal gift guide for National Girlfriends Day

Happy National Girlfriends Day! Today is a day to celebrate your girl squad and what better way to show your BFFs you love them than getting them some trendy gifts.

We all know there’s no greater gift in life than friendship and that calls for celebrating those who love you. From matching friendship bracelets to makeup bags reminding them how beautiful they really are, here’s a list of cute gifts to get your gal pals.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Friendship Bracelets: $16

Show your friedship off in style with these cute matching Madewell eye bracelets.

Oleum Vera DIY Face Mask Kit: $9

For that girlfriend who loves all-natural, DIY beauty solutions, get this DIY face mask kit. It comes with ingredients for a detox mask, including charcoal, white kaolin clay and jojoba oil, and also ingredients for a purifying mask, including white kaolin clay, spearmint and green tea.

Canvas Lunch Tote: $12

This “Let’s Taco Bout It” tote will keep your friend lunching in style - even when you can’t brunch together.

Hello Beautiful Makeup Bag: $16

Get your girlfriend a makeup bag that will remind them how beautiful (inside and out!) they really are each and every morning.

‘Soul Sister’ Cuff: $35

For the soul sister in your life, get this rose gold 'soul sister' cuff to celebrate your beautiful bond!

Winky Lux Flower Balm: $14

For the beauty buff in your life, get this lip stain with a real chrysanthemum in the middle. It's coconut scented too so it will have your BFF dreaming of the beach!

Custom Face Licker Lollipop: $52.79

You can get a lollipop custom-made to look just like your BFF! It's life-size, tasty and Instagram gold!

One in a Million Pendant Necklace: $58

For that one-in-a-million friend, get them the One in a Million Pendant Necklace! It has a sweet message inscription on the packaging that will let your friend know how much you really care: "You are bright, beautiful and one of a kind…wear your necklace as a reminder that I love you."

Fresh Face Car Air-Fresheners: $19.79

For the best gag gift around, get your friend a pack of air-fresheners with your face on it - because who doesn't want to stare at your beautiful mug all the time! They come in Island Breeze, Fresh Linen, New Car, Bacon and Coffee scents.

Ceramic Accessory Tray: $14.99

Remind your BFF to always dream big with this "wish bigger" accessories tray.

Find Your Fire Candle: $9.99

This berry-scented candle will remind your girlfriend to "find your fire" - because "well-behaved women rarely make history."

Fill for Fabulous Water Bottle: $8.99

To give your friend a reminder that she is absolutely FABULOUS, buy her this 'Fill for Fabulous' water bottle.

Yay for friends!