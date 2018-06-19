9 unicorn products your kids will want for a magical summer

There are a few things kids needs for a magical summer: sun, water, popsicles and unicorns.

The unicorn trend has not escaped the notice of the younger set. And truth be told, the mythology of the magical beast is probably best suited to those who still believe they could be real.

"Good Morning America" has scouted the internet to find nine unicorn products any kid will love. Backpacks for camp, a dress for summer parties and even shoes for new walkers - this list should cover all your unicorn needs for the summer.

This Silver Unicorn backpack is sure to be the envy of every kid at camp this summer. Plus it comes in a shiny silver, the latest trendy color.

Even the newest walkers need to stay stylish. No bare feet for these fashionistas! These Ultragirl Unicorn Glittery Mary Jane Flats will be the talk of the baby set.

When she needs to slay at a summer party, she needs the perfect dress. Look no further than this Glittery Unicorn Ballerina Dress.

Every little thing they do is magic -- and they're at their sweetest when they're asleep. Help him or her get to dreamland faster with this Unicorn Reversible Sequin Pillow.

Planning to travel this summer? Get them to carry their own luggage and enjoy doing it with this Unicorn Trolley Rolling Backpack. Easily the cutest bag at the airport.

From camp outs to slumber parties to trips to the grandparents' house, your little one will hardly miss you at all when they're snuggling deep into this adorable Unicorn Sleeping Bag Set.

A little rain is no excuse to be drab. Bring a little magic to rainy summer days and enjoy jumping in the puddles with this Unicorn Raincoat & Umbrella Set.

Have a little fish on your hands? Keep her love of swimming fresh with a new pair of goggles this summer -- these Eunice the Unicorn Swim Goggles are the perfect choice.