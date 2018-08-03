These sneakers are real-life masterpieces!

Vans and the Van Gogh Museum have teamed up to release a collection of shoes and apparel that feature some of Van Gogh’s most iconic work.

And the shoes are for a good cause too - the Van Gogh Museum is donating a portion of the proceeds to the preservation of Van Gogh’s art.

The entire collection celebrates some of Van Gogh’s 2,100 works of art, including “Skull,” “Almond Blossom,” “Sunflowers,” “Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman” and Van Gogh’s self-portrait.

Adriaan Dönszelmann, the managing director of the Van Gogh Museum, says the partnership “brings Vincent’s art 'Off The Wall' and into the world to a new audience outside the museum.”

Grab some sneaks of your own - your feet will have never looked so fancy!

Almond Blossom sneakers

Price: $75

Vans

Vincent Van Gogh Self-Portrait Sneakers

Price: $65

Vans

Sunflower Sneakers

Price: $65

Vans

Almond Blossom Sweatshirt

Price: $94.50

Vans

Letters Slip-on Sneakers

Price: $70

Vans

Skull Slip-on Sneakers

Price: $65

Vans

Almond Blossom Hat

Price: $40

Vans

Old Skool Sneakers

Price: $75

Vans

Almond Blossom Balmer

Price: $140

Vans

Almond Blossom Backpack

Price: $90

Vans

Skull Hoodie

Price: $99.50