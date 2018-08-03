Vans has a new Van Gogh collection that's good for the sole

These sneakers are real-life masterpieces!

Vans and the Van Gogh Museum have teamed up to release a collection of shoes and apparel that feature some of Van Gogh’s most iconic work.

And the shoes are for a good cause too - the Van Gogh Museum is donating a portion of the proceeds to the preservation of Van Gogh’s art.

The entire collection celebrates some of Van Gogh’s 2,100 works of art, including “Skull,” “Almond Blossom,” “Sunflowers,” “Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman” and Van Gogh’s self-portrait.

Adriaan Dönszelmann, the managing director of the Van Gogh Museum, says the partnership “brings Vincent’s art 'Off The Wall' and into the world to a new audience outside the museum.”

Grab some sneaks of your own - your feet will have never looked so fancy!

Almond Blossom sneakers
Price: $75

PHOTO: The Almond Blossom sneaker celebrates Van Goghs masterpiece and its vibrant colors.Vans
The Almond Blossom sneaker celebrates Van Gogh's masterpiece and its vibrant colors.

Vincent Van Gogh Self-Portrait Sneakers
Price: $65

PHOTO: These Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait sneakers are part of the Vans x Vincent Van Gogh collection.Vans
These Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait sneakers are part of the Vans x Vincent Van Gogh collection.

Sunflower Sneakers
Price: $65

PHOTO: Van Goghs Sunflowers masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.Vans
Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.

Almond Blossom Sweatshirt
Price: $94.50

PHOTO: This Almond Blossom sweatshirt celebrates Van Goghs masterpiece and its vibrant colors.Vans
This Almond Blossom sweatshirt celebrates Van Gogh's masterpiece and its vibrant colors.

Letters Slip-on Sneakers
Price: $70

PHOTO: These Vans feature excerpts from handwritten letters from Vincent Van Gogh to his brother, Theo.Vans
These Vans feature excerpts from handwritten letters from Vincent Van Gogh to his brother, Theo.

Skull Slip-on Sneakers
Price: $65

PHOTO: Van Goghs Skull masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.Vans
Van Gogh's "Skull" masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.

Almond Blossom Hat
Price: $40

PHOTO: This Almond Blossom hat celebrates Van Goghs masterpiece and its vibrant colors.Vans
This Almond Blossom hat celebrates Van Gogh's masterpiece and its vibrant colors.

Old Skool Sneakers
Price: $75

PHOTO: Van Goghs Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.Vans
Van Gogh's "Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman" masterpiece is reimagined on Vans sneakers.

Almond Blossom Balmer
Price: $140

PHOTO: This Almond Blossom sweatshirt celebrates Van Goghs masterpiece and its vibrant colors.Vans
This Almond Blossom sweatshirt celebrates Van Gogh's masterpiece and its vibrant colors.

Almond Blossom Backpack
Price: $90

PHOTO: This Almond Blossom backpack celebrates Van Goghs masterpiece and its vibrant colors.Vans
This Almond Blossom backpack celebrates Van Gogh's masterpiece and its vibrant colors.

Skull Hoodie
Price: $99.50

PHOTO: This Vans sweatshirt represents the skulls and skeletons Van Gogh studied for his art.Vans
This Vans sweatshirt represents the skulls and skeletons Van Gogh studied for his art.

