Win your Halloween bash with these new costume arrivals for 2018

Sep 12, 2018, 4:08 AM ET
Halloween CostumesABC News Photo Illustration/ Halloween Costumes/ Spirit Halloween/ Trendy Halloween
Halloween Costumes

Channel your pop culture faves and other amusing arrivals from Halloween costume vendors this year.

Here are picks for the entire family.

"The Handmaid's Tale" adult women's costume
Price: $32.99

The Handmaid Adult Women's Costume is available for $32.99.
The Handmaid Adult Women's Costume is available for $32.99.

Women's "The Shining" Grady twins costume
Price: $49.99

The Shining Grady Twins costume is available for $49.99.
The Shining Grady Twins costume is available for $49.99.

Women's deluxe "Mary Poppins" costume
Price: $69.99

The Women's Deluxe Mary Poppins costume is available for $69.99.
The Women’s Deluxe Mary Poppins costume is available for $69.99.

"The Goonies" women's Andy costume
Price: $59.99

The Goonies women's Andy costume is available for $59.99.
The Goonies women’s Andy costume is available for $59.99.

Eleven "Stranger Things" overalls adult costume
Price: $39.99

The Stranger Things Eleven overalls costume is available for $39.99.
The Stranger Things Eleven overalls costume is available for $39.99.

Lion Queen armor gown costume
Price: $69.99

The lion queen armor gown costume is available for $69.99.
The lion queen armor gown costume is available for $69.99.

Wendy Peffercorn adult "Sandlot" costume
Price: $34.99

The Wendy Peffercorn adult Sandlot costume is available for $34.99.
The Wendy Peffercorn adult Sandlot costume is available for $34.99.

Adult Winifred Sanderson costume deluxe-"Hocus Pocus"
Price: $129.99

The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.
The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.

Adult Sarah Sanderson costume deluxe -"Hocus Pocus"
Price: $129.99

The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.
The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.

Adult Mary Sanderson costume deluxe -"Hocus Pocus"
Price: $129.99

The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.
The Adult Sarah Sanderson Costume Deluxe – Hocus Pocus is available for $129.99.

Adult Edna costume deluxe - "Incredibles 2"
Price: $69.99

The Adult Edna Costume Deluxe - Incredibles 2 is available for $69.99.
The Adult Edna Costume Deluxe - Incredibles 2 is available for $69.99.

Adult sparkling unicorn costume
Price: $49.99

The Adult Sparking Unicorn Costume is available for $49.99
The Adult Sparking Unicorn Costume is available for $49.99

Adult Lucy van Pelt deluxe costume - Peanuts
Price: $59.99

The Adult Lucy van Pelt Deluxe Costume – Peanuts is available for $59.99.
The Adult Lucy van Pelt Deluxe Costume – Peanuts is available for $59.99.

Disney "Incredibles 2" deluxe Frozone men's costume
Price: $49.99

The Disney Incredibles 2 deluxe Frozone Men's costume is available for $49.99.
The Disney Incredibles 2 deluxe Frozone Men’s costume is available for $49.99.

Adult giant inflatable unicorn costume
Price: $59.99

The adult's giant inflatable unicorn costume is listed for $59.99.
The adult’s giant inflatable unicorn costume is listed for $59.99.

Adult crackshot costume - Fortnite
Price: $59.99

The adult crackshot costume from Fortnite is available for $59.99.
The adult crackshot costume from Fortnite is available for $59.99.

Disney Vampirina deluxe child costume
Price: $38.99

The Disney Vampirina Deluxe Child Costume is available for $38.99.
The Disney Vampirina Deluxe Child Costume is available for $38.99.

Pumpkin inflatable child costume
Price: $31.79

This Pumpkin Inflatable Child Costume is available for $31.79.
This Pumpkin Inflatable Child Costume is available for $31.79.

Lady Deadpool child costume
Price: $47.99

The Lady Deadpool Child Costume is available for $47.99.
The Lady Deadpool Child Costume is available for $47.99.

"The Incredibles" Violet infant costume
Price: $23.99

The Incredibles Violet Infant Costume is available for $23.99.
The Incredibles Violet Infant Costume is available for $23.99.

Toddler Han Solo costume
Price: $24.99

The toddler Han Solo costume is available for $24.99.
The toddler Han Solo costume is available for $24.99.

Kids dark voyager costume - Fortnite
Price: $59.99

The kids dark voyager costume from Fortnite is available for $59.99.
The kids dark voyager costume from Fortnite is available for $59.99.

