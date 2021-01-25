Bernie Sanders turns mitten meme into official merchandise for charity It's the mitten meme gift that keeps on giving.

Bernie Sanders' mittens were undeniably one of the most talked about fashion statements during and after the 2021 presidential inauguration.

The senator's hard-to-miss handwear featured a brown, white and black pattern and looked cold-weather appropriate for the brisk 42-degree day. They were sustainably created by Vermont-based second grade teacher Jen Ellis.

Photos of Sanders wearing the now-famous accessory while sitting with crossed hands and legs during last week's historic occasion, became an instant meme sensation that continues to sweep the internet.

Now, fans of the unforgettable mitten meme moment have kept their excitement going with official merchandise from Sanders' campaign store.

The hot-ticket item is called the Chairman Sanders Crewneck and retails for $45.

The meme-printed sweatshirt is 100% combed ring-spun organic cotton fleece, made in the USA and union printed.

It is currently sold out, and due to high demand, the website advises that it will be four to eight weeks until buyers receive their sweatshirts.

All proceeds from the sweatshirt will go toward Meals on Wheels Vermont, according to the website.

In case you missed out on purchasing this time around, the Bernie Campaign Store features several other tops that allow you to show your support.

Or in the meantime, you can continue to enjoy more mitten memes.