French Open president says Serena Williams won't be able to wear catsuit

Aug 24, 2018, 4:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Serena Williams plays a forehand return to Czech Republics Kristyna Pliskova during their womens singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris, May 29, 2018.PlayChristopher Simon/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Tennis star Serena Williams struggles to find balance as new mom

The French Open appears to be sidelining Serena Williams' famed catsuits, with the tournament's chief saying they "would no longer be accepted."

The tennis pro, 36, wore the Black Panther-inspired bodysuit earlier in May to mark her return to her first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter last year.

But, in an interview with Tennis magazine Thursday, French Open president Bernard Giudicelli said Williams and other players will have to dress more conservatively in future tournaments.

According to the U.K. newspaper The Independent, he singled out Williams in an interview today, saying, "I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place."

PHOTO: Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her win against Julia Goerges of Germany on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the Womens Singles Competition at the 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros, June 2nd 2018, in Paris.Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her win against Julia Goerges of Germany on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the Women's Singles Competition at the 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros, June 2nd 2018, in Paris.

More: Why Serena Williams wore a catsuit to the French Open

Besides allowing Williams to feel like a queen from Black Panther's fictional Wakanda, she said the fitted suit was designed to protect her against blood clots. Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After giving birth to Alexis Olympia last September, Williams revealed that she dealt with life-threatening complications related to a pulmonary embolism.

More: Serena Williams opens up about harrowing medical ordeal she faced after giving birth to her daughter

At the French Open, Williams told reporters that the suit was more than just a fashion statement.

"I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don’t know how many I have had in the past 12 months. So it is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.

"I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play, so I can keep the blood circulation going," she added. "It’s a fun suit but it’s also functional, so I can be able to play without any problems."

Williams, who just arrived in New York for the U.S. Open, has not yet commented on Giudicelli's remarks. But on social media, "French Open" was a trending topic as fans reacted critically to the tournament president's remarks, calling them misogynistic and even racist.

Comments