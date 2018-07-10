The modeling apple doesn't fall far from this Kardashian tree.

Interested in Kardashians? Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

North West, the 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West, made her modeling debut in a campaign from Italian luxury designer Fendi. She appeared in the promotional video with her mom and grandmother, Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Proud mom Kardashian West, 37, revealed the new campaign on Tuesday.

"These @fendi memories," she began. "I will always cherish shooting this campaign with my mom @krisjenner & daughter. Video shot by @marcushyde celebrating the anniversary of the Peek A Boo bag! #FendiFamily."

These @fendi memories ? I will always cherish shooting this campaign with my mom @krisjenner & daughter. Video shot by @marcushyde celebrating the anniversary of the Peek A Boo bag! #FendiFamily #MeAndMyPeekABoo pic.twitter.com/uCXuktnN37 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2018

Los Angeles-based photographer Marcus Hyde, who has worked with Kardashian West before, directed the video, which features grainy footage of the family, wearing Fendi while walking in a field.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West, who has been married to Kardashian West since 2014, is heard in the video as well, thanks to his 2008 song "Love Lockdown."

Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of accessories, explained in a statement why the Kardashian West family was perfect for this new campaign to promote the 10-year anniversary of Fendi's Peekaboo Bag.

"The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women," she said in a statement, tweeted by Kardashian West herself. "In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family."

“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women. In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family" - Silvia Venturini Fendi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 9, 2018

Kardashian West is also a mother to two younger children: 2-year-old Saint, and 5-month-old Chicago.