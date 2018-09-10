Lily Aldridge struts down runway 5 months pregnant during New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Lily Aldridge is making headlines at this year's New York Fashion Week, proudly strutting the catwalk and showing off her five-month baby bump at the Brandon Maxwell event Saturday night.

"So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion," she wrote Sunday on Instagram.

The 32-year-old continued, "Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! ... It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."

Fellow models and fans commented on the post, praising her move to empower and promote this natural phase of life.

"OBSESSED" was the response on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account. One fan wrote, "Incredible! Nothing more beautiful than motherhood."

Emmy winner and "Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba wrote, "You look absolutely RADIANT," with her co-star Laverne Cox adding, "Beautiful."

But Aldridge wasn't done. Over the weekend she shared a slew of other pics from various NYFW events, including Jimmy Choo and Jason Wu.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In the photos, she embraced and never hid her baby bump, with her 5.2 million followers liking and commenting on them all.

This is the model's second child. She made the pregnancy announcement online, writing "SURPRISE" last month.

Aldridge and fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio both walked the Victoria's Secret show in 2011 while expecting.