Lily Aldridge struts down runway 5 months pregnant during New York Fashion Week

Sep 10, 2018, 2:25 PM ET
PHOTO: Model Lily Aldridge walks the runway at Brandon Maxwell during New York Fashion Week at Classic Car Club on Sept. 8, 2018 in New York City.PlayJP Yim/Getty Images
Supermodel Lily Aldridge is making headlines at this year's New York Fashion Week, proudly strutting the catwalk and showing off her five-month baby bump at the Brandon Maxwell event Saturday night.

"So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion," she wrote Sunday on Instagram.

The 32-year-old continued, "Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! ... It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."

View this post on Instagram

So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ?? Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! Thank you @georgecortina for making me feel so beautiful ?? makeup by my love @tompecheux & hair by the sweetest @jamespecis ?? @mr_stephengalloway from pumping me up before the runway ???? And love to all the amazing powerful girls casted in the show by @johndavidpfeiffer ?? It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me ???? Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell????????

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Sep 9, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

Fellow models and fans commented on the post, praising her move to empower and promote this natural phase of life.

"OBSESSED" was the response on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account. One fan wrote, "Incredible! Nothing more beautiful than motherhood."

Emmy winner and "Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba wrote, "You look absolutely RADIANT," with her co-star Laverne Cox adding, "Beautiful."

But Aldridge wasn't done. Over the weekend she shared a slew of other pics from various NYFW events, including Jimmy Choo and Jason Wu.

PHOTO: Lily Aldridge attends the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on Sept. 9, 2018 in Brooklyn.Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge attends the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on Sept. 9, 2018 in Brooklyn.

View this post on Instagram

?? NYC Nights with @JimmyChoo ?? #IWantChoo

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Sep 9, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Date night with @JasonWu for @BOF ????

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Sep 10, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

In the photos, she embraced and never hid her baby bump, with her 5.2 million followers liking and commenting on them all.

This is the model's second child. She made the pregnancy announcement online, writing "SURPRISE" last month.

View this post on Instagram

?????? SURPRISE??????

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Aldridge and fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio both walked the Victoria's Secret show in 2011 while expecting.

