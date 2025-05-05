Met Gala 2025: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme, hosts, and more

What to know about fashion's biggest night out.

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 6, 2024, in New York.

The 2025 Met Gala has arrived, and we have all the details on fashion's biggest night on this first Monday in May.

Each year leading up to the legendary event, anticipation builds over who will attend and how the dress code will be interpreted on the carpet.

This year's Met Gala exhibition and theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Here's a look at everything you need to know about this year's Met Gala.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. Neilson Barnard/mg24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, FILE

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala was first organized and presided over by Anna Wintour in 1995 and is recognized as one of fashion's biggest nights. It also functions as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute and aligns with the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

When is the 2025 Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is scheduled to take place Monday, May 5, 2025, and the exhibition opens to the the public May 10.

What to know about this year's theme

In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year's theme as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with the Black dandy as its subject.

The theme and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition, which were announced in October 2024, take inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," according to Vogue.

What is the dress code?

This year's dress code is "Tailored for You," which is "a nod to the exhibition's focus on suiting and menswear, from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories -- that is purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," according to a press release.

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. Taylor Hill/Getty Images, FILE

What is the difference between theme and dress code?

According to a press release, the dress code for the Met Gala "takes inspiration from the exhibition theme." The dress code is also typically formal attire for the evening.

The Met Museum further explained in a video shared in February that the dress code inspired by the theme is to "encourage a creative interpretation and celebration of the themes explored in the show."

The theme on the other hand, sets the tone for the night. For example, last year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which was also the name of The Costume Institute's spring 2024 collection, was positioned to be an exploration of "rebirth" and "renewal" that uses nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion, according to a press release.

The dress code for last year's soiree was "The Garden of Time." With the dress code and theme in mind, standout looks of the night included Tyla's sands of time-inspired Balmain dress designed by Olivier Rousteing and Zendaya's ocean blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, which paid tribute to natural elements.

Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. Gotham/Getty Images, FILE

Who are the co-chairs?

Each year, several individuals of influence are selected as co-chairs for the event.

Vogue previously announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.

LeBron James attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Shooting Stars" on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. | Lewis Hamilton attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images | Getty Imagesr for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ahead of the Met Gala, Domingo, Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Williams each graced the cover of Vogue's May issue and talked about their upcoming roles.

In his interview with Vogue, A$AP Rocky said that what he's most excited for is "seeing everybody celebrate Black excellence."

Domingo, who was moved by this year's theme, said, "I am a Black man who loves style, loves tailoring, and it struck me that I had never seen images like that -- of myself, saying, 'I belong in these clothes.'"

"I always had to look for a vision outside of myself," he added.

Who is on the host committee?

Along with the co-chairs, it was announced in February that this year, the event will be reviving a "longstanding tradition" from years past, tapping several stars across sports, film, music and more to make up the host committee.

According to a press release, the committee members include André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher and Kara Walker.

Met Gala hosts, Simone Biles, Usher and Ayo Edebiri. AP

In a statement shared in the release, Usher said, "I'm honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met. The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated."

Richardson added in a separate statement, "I'm beyond excited to stand with my fellow Host Committee members in supporting The Met and this year's spring Costume Institute exhibition, celebrating the undeniable impact of Black creativity on fashion and culture for centuries."

She continued, "Our style isn't just what we wear -- it's how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word. Fashion sets us apart, but it also brings us together -- whether you're shining on the track, commanding the stage, or just making the streets of New York your runway. On May 5, our light will continue shining on the power of style, and trust me, you don't wanna miss it."

Who is invited to the 2025 Met Gala?

With around 600 attendees, the guest list is generally kept top secret until the evening before the event. Past guests have included everyone from Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian, all wearing unforgettable looks.

What happens at the Met Gala?

While details of the Met Gala are also kept a secret, and there is a no phone policy for guests, some of last year's festivities, which were shared later on social media, included a performance by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio.

Stars have also famously broken the no-phone policy with their iconic bathroom selfies.

How to watch the Met Gala

You can watch all the must-see red carpet moments from the Met Gala on Vogue's YouTube channel, according to British Vogue.

Also, follow "Good Morning America" on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the night.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2024.