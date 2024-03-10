Oscars 2024: Must-see red carpet looks on Hollywood's biggest night
All the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.
The 2024 Oscars are here and this year's red carpet is in full swing.
Celebrities are wearing their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.
Julianne Hough donned a particularly unforgettable dress that included a sleeveless sparkling top and full white skirt bottom.
Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a long-sleeved Vera Wang couture black dress and Chopard jewels.
Below, prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating red carpet looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.