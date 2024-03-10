All the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Oscars 2024: Must-see red carpet looks on Hollywood's biggest night

The 2024 Oscars are here and this year's red carpet is in full swing.

Celebrities are wearing their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

Julianne Hough donned a particularly unforgettable dress that included a sleeveless sparkling top and full white skirt bottom.

Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a long-sleeved Vera Wang couture black dress and Chopard jewels.

Below, prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating red carpet looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, Mar. 10, 2024. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

(L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justine Triet

Justine Triet attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Huller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Celine Song

Celine Song attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei

Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Nikki Garcia attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens