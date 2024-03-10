Oscars 2024: Must-see red carpet looks on Hollywood's biggest night

All the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates and Claire Peltier via logo
Video byNidhi Singh
March 10, 2024, 4:28 PM

The 2024 Oscars are here and this year's red carpet is in full swing.

Celebrities are wearing their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

Julianne Hough donned a particularly unforgettable dress that included a sleeveless sparkling top and full white skirt bottom.

Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a long-sleeved Vera Wang couture black dress and Chopard jewels.

Below, prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating red carpet looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Issa Rae

PHOTO: Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mark Ronson

PHOTO: onson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mark Ronson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

PHOTO: Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, Mar. 10, 2024.
Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, Mar. 10, 2024.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen

PHOTO: Mary Steenburgen attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mary Steenburgen attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir

PHOTO: Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

PHOTO: (L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
(L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justine Triet

PHOTO: Justine Triet attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Justine Triet attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

PHOTO: Rita Moreno attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024.
Rita Moreno attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Eva Longoria

PHOTO: Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

PHOTO: Sandra Huller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Sandra Huller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Celine Song

PHOTO: Celine Song attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Celine Song attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

PHOTO: Marlee Matlin attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Marlee Matlin attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei

PHOTO: Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar

PHOTO: Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

PHOTO: Nikki Garcia attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Nikki Garcia attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

PHOTO: Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Brittany Snow

PHOTO: Brittany Snow poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 10, 2024.
Brittany Snow poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Julianne Hough

PHOTO: Julianne Hough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Julianne Hough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood.
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

PHOTO: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events