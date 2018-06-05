Follow the yellow brick road to this Oz theme park open just a few days a year

Fans of The Wizard of Oz look no further than Beech Mountain, North Carolina, to make lollipop guild dreams come true.

Located in the Appalachian Mountains, the Land of Oz theme park is only open a few days each year -- Fridays in June and for a short festival each autumn.

Land of Oz

Land of Oz

The original Land of Oz park opened on June 15, 1970, to great media fanfare and popularity with the public. But it stayed open for only 10 years due to a series of events, including fire and theft. The park was abandoned for many years.

Land of Oz

Land of Oz

Today, visitors become part of the story. Guests are picked at random to play the Scarecrow, TinMan, Lion, and Witches opposite of Dorothy on a guided tour of Oz as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road on the "Journey With Dorothy" that occurs on Fridays in June. Miss Gulch and the Wizard also make an appearance.

Autumn at Oz takes place September 7-9 this year. In it's 25th year, the festival celebrates all things Oz where guests can follow the Yellow Brick Road and meet all of their favorite characters, including the Scarecrow, TinMan and Lion, as well as Munchkins, Flying Monkeys -- and Toto, too!

Visitors travel at their leisure through shows in Kansas, a pop-up museum exhibit, a fair with petting zoo, pony rides and vendors.