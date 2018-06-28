Hop on board Slinky Dog Dash with GMA

"Reach for the sky!"
Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios opens June 30 and "Good Morning America" has taken a ride on the two brand-new attractions.
The first is Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly roller coaster inspired by Andy's toy, Slink. The attraction features a coaster track that Andy has built all over his backyard using his Mega Coaster Play Kit and other toys. A rider has views of all of Toy Story Land.
After a series of dips, twists and turns, Slinky Dog Dash riders end the adventure with a serenade of "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Wheezy. The penguin who was once pushed to the back of the shelf takes a top spot.
The second new attraction in Toy Story Land is Alien Swirling Saucers, designed as a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet. Aliens are flying around in their toy flying saucers and trying to capture your rocket toy vehicle with “The Claw.” It's a dizzying ride fit for the whole family.
Toy Story Land is the largest expansion in the theme park’s history. Next year will see the premiere of the all-new, 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Also coming in 2019 is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first Mickey-themed attraction in Disney Parks history.
