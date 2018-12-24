Take a sneak peek at the first-ever roller coaster at sea

Just went you think cruise lines can't get any more extreme, they go ahead and put a roller coaster on board.

Behold the Bolt Ultimate Sea Coaster. It's the first-ever coaster onboard a cruise ship and will debut on the Carnival Mardi Gras.

Carnival Cruise Line

Bolt offers almost 800 feet of twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

The electric roller coaster holds two riders in a motorcycle-like vehicle to race along a track 187 feet above sea level with 360-degree views.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Mardi Gras will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, in 2020.