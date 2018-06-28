Here's the swag you can't leave Toy Story Land without

A new land at Walt Disney World means more merchandise you'll need to show off to your friends back home.

"Good Morning America" got a sneak peek of the new items that will be sold when Toy Story Land opens to the public on June 30.

Steven Miller, who covers the merchandise beat on DisneyParks.com, walked us through the swag you cannot leave Toy Story Land without.

Sure to be top-sellers: the two headbands created specifically for the new land. The first is a green space aliens-themed band that lights up and has moving eyes. The second is modeled after Slinky Dog Dash, the new coaster at Toy Story Land.

"Our headbands have been so popular at Disney Parks," Miller said. "We thought what a fun twist for the playfulness that is Toy Story Land."

There are toys, of course, including the Dash and Dodge Power Boost set.

"This features a key moment in the attraction [Slinky Dog dash coaster] when it launches through a series of rings," he said. "We worked with Walt Disney Imagineering to use the 3-D models they use to create the attraction. We basically just shrunk that all down."

There's also the Alien Swirling Saucer pull back toy.

"We wanted to create products that would immerse the guests in this land," Miller explained.

T-shirts and tank tops for adults and kids are also for sale. A woman's tank, featuring Jesse, was specifically created for the opening and will only be available during opening season. For the kids, there's a T-shirt that brags "I played there" with the Toy Story Land logo and a backpack for school.

Toy Story Land merchandise is available at two carts in the land and at other retail stores within Disney's Hollywood Studios. Select items will also be available at ShopDisney.com on June 30.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.